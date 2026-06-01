World Bank Warns Of Energy Security Gaps In Renewable-Rich Central Asia
According to her, implementing ambitious energy development plans in just one country in the region (Uzbekistan) will require approximately $50 billion in investment over the next 10 years.
"Funds are needed to develop generation, modernize grids and distribution systems, and digitalize energy infrastructure to manage the volatility of renewable energy sources.
Structural reforms in the energy sector remain key to attracting capital, including a gradual reduction in subsidies while protecting vulnerable segments of the population, as well as increasing the transparency and predictability of tariff policy," she noted.--
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