Azerbaijan, Russia's Tatarstan Advance Talks On Industrial Park Initiative (PHOTO)
At the meeting, the parties specifically highlighted the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Tatarstan economic and trade cooperation, as well as the further strengthening of partnership relations between the business circles of the two sides.
In addition, issues related to the implementation of the Joint Industrial Park project, promotion of mutual activities in the energy sector, and holding the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission were discussed.--
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