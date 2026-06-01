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Azerbaijan And U.S. Chevron Review Energy Export Options Via Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan And U.S. Chevron Review Energy Export Options Via Caspian Sea


2026-06-01 12:39:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan and the U.S. Chevron company held discussions on energy transportation, export routes, and decarbonization projects through the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of Baku Energy Week, we met with Derek Magness, Managing Director of Chevron's Eurasia Business Unit. The discussions focused on Azerbaijan's priorities in energy and economic development, prospects for bilateral cooperation, energy transport across the Caspian Sea, export routes, and decarbonisation projects,” Jabbarov noted.

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