Tajikistan Positions Energy Transition At Heart Of National Dev't Strategy - Official

"About 95% of the country's electricity is generated annually by hydroelectric power plants, making Tajikistan one of the world's leaders in green energy production. The country's hydroelectric potential is estimated at 527 billion kilowatt-hours per year, of which only a small portion-about 4%-has been developed," he said.

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