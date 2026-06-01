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Tajikistan Positions Energy Transition At Heart Of National Dev't Strategy - Official

Tajikistan Positions Energy Transition At Heart Of National Dev't Strategy - Official


2026-06-01 12:39:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The energy transition for Tajikistan is not only part of the global climate agenda but also a strategic condition for national development, energy security, industrial growth, and improving the quality of life of the population, Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Sharif Safarali Mahmadzoda, said at the ministerial dialogue on promoting the energy transition based on renewable energy sources in Central Asia, held as part of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"Tajikistan has unique natural advantages. Renewable hydropower forms the basis of our electricity sector.

"About 95% of the country's electricity is generated annually by hydroelectric power plants, making Tajikistan one of the world's leaders in green energy production. The country's hydroelectric potential is estimated at 527 billion kilowatt-hours per year, of which only a small portion-about 4%-has been developed," he said.

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