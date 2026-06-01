Head Of Azerbaijan's Top Cinema Network Attends Cannes Film Festival (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Zaur Darabzade, head of CineMastercard, Azerbaijan's largest cinema network, participated in one of the highlights of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, with the support of the Cinema Agency of Azerbaijan – a special anniversary screening of the The Fast and the Furious cult film, organized as part of the Cannes Classics program in honor of the legendary franchise's 25th anniversary, a source in CineMastercard told Trend.

On the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, the CineMastercard representative was a guest at one of the world's most prestigious film events, representing Azerbaijan and the domestic film industry.

The screening of the original 2001 Universal Pictures film took place at the renowned Grand Théâtre Lumière and became one of the festival's most talked-about midnight premieres. The event was attended by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, producer Neal Moritz, and Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel's emotional tribute to Paul Walker attracted particular attention from the international press. Meadow Walker's appearance was one of the most touching moments of the evening.

The anniversary screening celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film that launched one of the most successful franchises in cinema history. Over the years, the Fast & Furious series has grossed over $7 billion at the worldwide box office and become a global cultural phenomenon.

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