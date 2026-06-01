Energy Transition In Central Asia Poses Deep Transformation Of Energy And Economy - ACWA Power
According to Malik, current investments in renewable energy in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye have become possible thanks to reforms implemented by governments in the region, as well as the active participation of international financial institutions, including the World Bank, IFC, EBRD, ADB, and others.
He noted that Uzbekistan's example demonstrates significant progress: ACWA Power began operations in the country in 2020 with its first gas-fired power generation project, and today the portfolio of ongoing and planned projects exceeds 11 GW, with investments of approximately $20 billion.--
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