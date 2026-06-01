Lithuanian PM Rejects Russian Accusations Over Baltic States' Airspace Use By Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Delfi, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene made this statement during a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, as reported by Ukrinform.

“We have made a very clear and responsible statement, and I will repeat once again-the Baltic states have never provided their airspace or territory for drone strikes on targets in Russia. This is complete disinformation and propaganda on the part of Russia as the aggressor,” Ruginiene stated.

According to Russian media reports, residents of Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast received their first warning about a potential drone threat last Monday. Regional authorities reported that the warning system was activated, all services were mobilized, and an inspection was conducted. And according to Rosaviatsiya, temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad. Dozens of planes circled in the sky over Kaliningrad and were unable to land. This was the first such incident involving restrictions in Kaliningrad's airspace since the beginning of 2022.

Council of Baltic Sea States calls for increasing pressure on Russia

Commenting on this news, Ruginiene noted:“What has happened in Lithuania in recent weeks is clear-Ukraine is defending itself. We can only blame Russia as the aggressor for any threat directed against the Baltic states. Russia has the ability to stop all of this.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian President's National Security Advisor Deividas Matulionis stated that, against the backdrop of Russia's accusations against Lithuania regarding the provision of airspace for Ukrainian drones, very serious provocations against the country are possible.

Photo: Svyrydenko/Telegram