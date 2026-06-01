Russian Drone Strikes Maternity Ward In Odesa Region With Six Women In Labor Present

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“There were six women who had recently given birth with their newborns in the ward, and one woman was in labor. Fortunately, the patients and staff were not injured,” the message reads.

The regional head added that as a result of the attack, the facade, doors, and more than 30 windows of the maternity ward and the hospital's administrative building were damaged.

Russian forces strike hospital in Konotop withdrone

As reported by Ukrinform, administrative buildings and a healthcare facility in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, were damaged by a Russian drone attack on the morning of June 1.