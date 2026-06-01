War Update: 62 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Pokrovsk Direction Remains Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Monday, June 1.

The Russians carried out air strikes on Vilna Sloboda, Chervonyi Pakhar, Korenok, and Viktorove in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, there were two combat clashes, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy carried out 50 shellings, including eight uses of multiple launch rocket systems.

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In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the invaders tried four times to break through the defense near Veterynarne, Strytsia, and Prylypky. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians attacked once near Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted four assaults near Kopanky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian units carried out seven attacks, trying to advance near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kucheriv Yar and Novyi Shakhove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried 25 times to dislodge Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Orikhove, and toward Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Serhiivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped one enemy attack in the Verbove area.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, and toward Kosivtseve, Rizvdnianka, and Tsvitkove. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders made two unsuccessful attempts to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

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In the other sectors of the front, there were no significant changes in the operational situation, and no enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces "cleared" Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region of Russians.