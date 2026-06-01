Russians Attack Chernihiv, Chernihiv Region With Drones, Leaving Houses Damaged, One Injured
"A 15-year-old boy was injured. He is in serious condition. The child was transferred to the regional hospital," the post says.
According to Chaus, a private house caught fire as a result of the strike.Read also: Russian forces strike hospital in Konotop with Shahed drone
The regional police noted that information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).
Later, in Chernihiv, private houses were damaged as a result of the drone attack, the head of the regional military administration added.
As reported, eight people, including three children, were injured in the Chernihiv region the previous day as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
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