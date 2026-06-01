Russians Attack Chernihiv, Chernihiv Region With Drones, Leaving Houses Damaged, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A 15-year-old boy was injured. He is in serious condition. The child was transferred to the regional hospital," the post says.

According to Chaus, a private house caught fire as a result of the strike.

Russian forces strike hospital in Konotop with Shahed drone

The regional police noted that information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Later, in Chernihiv, private houses were damaged as a result of the drone attack, the head of the regional military administration added.

As reported, eight people, including three children, were injured in the Chernihiv region the previous day as a result of an attack by Russian drones.