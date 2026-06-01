Zelensky Awards Participants Of SSU's Spiderweb Special Operation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Today, I presented state awards of Ukraine to the people without whom Operation "Spiderweb" would not have happened. We have no right to name them – everything remains absolutely classified and will remain so for a long time. This is already a historic operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, one that was carefully prepared, and on this very day one year ago, it entered its final stage – striking Russian military equipment. Farther than Ukrainian long-range capabilities had ever reached before. As precisely as no one in Russia expected. And as justly as the enemy's strategic aviation deserves," Zelensky said.

He recalled that "Spiderweb" destroyed or at least damaged 41 aircraft.

SSU strikes FSB radio-electronic intelligence facility in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

"Never before had Russia lost such equipment, in such numbers, and as a result of strikes by drones that were incomparably cheaper."

"Ukraine has once again proved that it knows how to act asymmetrically, that it defends itself actively and truly creatively, and that Russia has no chance of overcoming Ukrainian courage. Ukraine will always be one step ahead – in technology, in bravery, and in the ability to capture the world's attention and rally the support of millions of human hearts," the President emphasized.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is now "applying long-range sanctions against Russia for this war literally every day" in response to the war.

"We did not start this war, we did not provoke it, and the only thing we wanted for Ukraine and Ukrainians was peace. But as long as the Russians choose the opposite, and as long as Russia does everything to drag out this war and expand it, Ukrainians will continue to find responses that will definitely work. I thank all our warriors for their precision! I thank the Security Service of Ukraine for its long-range leadership! I thank everyone who helps us! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU carried out dozens of unique special operations in 2025, the most famous of which was Operation Spiderweb.

"Spiderweb" is considered the SSU's most successful special operation. During the mission, 41 Russian military aircraft were simultaneously struck at four airfields deep inside Russian territory, including Beriev A-50, Tupolev Tu-95, Tupolev Tu-22M3, and Tupolev Tu-160.

According to Ukrainian estimates, in a single day 34% of Russia's strategic aviation fleet was put out of action, with estimated losses exceeding $7 billion.

The operation was personally designed and coordinated by Vasyl Maliuk, while the direct drone attack was carried out by operators of the SSU's Alpha special forces unit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine