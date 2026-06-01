Market One: QSE Advances Its Post-Quantum Security Platform
June 01, 2026 12:16 PM EDT | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.
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QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.: Commercially Deployed Ahead of Regulatory Deadlines
QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) (the "Company" or "QSE") reviewed its post-quantum security platform and commercial progress, including active deployments across financial services and government sectors in multiple international markets, and a $3 million non-brokered private placement closed in November 2025 to fund continued platform expansion.
The article examines QSE's platform architecture and commercial positioning against the backdrop of accelerating post-quantum regulatory deadlines and growing enterprise demand for quantum-safe solutions.
To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:
About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.
QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.
Learn more at qse
Follow QSE on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Contact: Ted Carefoot ...p
About Market One
Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.
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Contact: Kathleen Estanislao ... or +1 (604)-787-2054
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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.
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