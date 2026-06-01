New Book, The Z-Curve Offers A Powerful Framework To Help Businesses Navigate Rapid Technological Change

MENAFN - Pressat) As fast advances in technology continue to reshape industries, many organisations are struggling to keep pace. From artificial intelligence to quantum computing, the scale and speed of change is forcing business leaders to rethink how they operate, compete and survive. These challenges are also unfolding alongside major geopolitical shifts, as nations compete for control of critical technologies, supply chains and data, redefining the global business landscape.

Against this backdrop, new book, The Z-Curve by Alberto Torres, introduces the“Z-Curve” framework to explain how these shifts unfold, why it is so difficult for organisations to recognise, and what leaders can do to respond effectively.



Over recent decades, industry transformation has reshaped the corporate landscape. Companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google and NVIDIA have risen to global dominance, while former household names including Xerox, Nokia, AOL and Blockbuster have declined or disappeared. With new forces such as generative and agentic AI, genetic engineering and quantum computing emerging, these changes are set to intensify further. The Z-Curve

offers a clear, practical framework to help companies understand and respond to technological shifts.

Through a series of real-world case studies, the book explores both failure and success, offering practical lessons to help businesses anticipate change, adapt strategies and build long-term resilience.



The author, Alberto Torres says:“Technological disruption is no longer a distant threat; it is a constant reality for every organisation. Understanding how it works is the first step towards managing it successfully. The Z-Curve gives leaders a way to see disruption more clearly and act with confidence.”

Torres is a former senior executive and Partner at McKinsey & Company. He is currently a member of the International Advisory Board at Adobe, and an Adjunct Professor at IE Business School. He has written this book for business leaders, managers and anyone seeking to better understand the forces shaping today's rapidly evolving economy.