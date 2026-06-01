Hestia Launches #Supportisateamsport Campaign To Raise Awareness Of Domestic Abuse During The World Cup

SupportIsATeamSport campaign raises awareness of the increased risk of domestic abuse during men's football tournaments. Campaign will run throughout the football World Cup this summer. The public is encouraged to recognise the signs of abuse and download the Bright Sky app, a free, confidential tool providing information and access to support services.

1 June 2026 - This summer, the country will be gripped by the Men's Football World Cup. For many, it will be a time of excitement, celebration and community. But for too many people, it will be a time of real fear.

This is why Hestia is launching the Support is a Team Sport campaign. The campaign, running throughout the tournament, will shine a light on the rise in domestic abuse during men's football tournaments. It will encourage the public to play an active role in supporting victim-survivors.

Research shows that whenever England's men's team plays, there is an increase in domestic abuse reports - win, lose or draw.

Sue Harper, Deputy Director, Domestic Abuse & Sexual Violence Prevention at Hestia said:

“Hestia's Support is a Team Sport campaign shines a light on domestic abuse during men's football tournaments. While football does not cause abuse, we know that existing abusive behaviour often intensifies on match days. Heightened emotions and increased alcohol consumption can escalate harm, leaving victim-survivors dreading match days and feeling unsafe in their own homes.

This summer, we all have a role to play. We can help people feel less alone and ensure they get the support they need. That means being alert to the signs of abuse, downloading the Bright Sky app, and checking in on those who may be at risk- before, during and after games”.

A member of Hestia's Domestic Abuse Survivor Working Group said:

“Now I'm free, I can see clearly how harmful those tournaments were for me and the children. We could never fully relax in our own home during the football, and I would always feel relieved when it was finally over.”

Download the Bright Sky UK app

Hestia's Bright Sky app is a free, confidential app that can help you:

Recognise the signs of domestic abuse Find advice on how to support someone safely Access local and national support services Locate safe spaces in your community

The Bright Sky app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In preparation for the World Cup, the Bright Sky app has been updated to include guidance on supporting people during major football tournaments.

Get involved:

As an individual: Download the Bright Sky app, learn how to recognise and respond to the signs of abuse, and encourage friends and family to do the same ahead of the tournament. As a business, organisation or community group: Use your communications channels (including internal emails, intranet posts and staff networks) to promote the Bright Sky app and encourage downloads. You can also request a partner pack from Hestia, including ready-to-use graphics and social copy.

Let's make the UK a safer, more supportive place for those at risk of domestic abuse. Because #SupportIsATeamSport

ENDS

For media enquiries, interview requests or any further information, please contact:

Lewis Garland, Communications Manager, Hestia

[email protected]

07717 367782

About Hestia - Hestia is a London-based charity supporting adults and children in times of crisis. For over 50 years, Hestia has provided safehouses, mental health support, modern slavery services, and advocacy for survivors of domestic abuse. Each year, Hestia supports thousands of people to rebuild their lives.