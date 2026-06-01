Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 22 - 2026


2026-06-01 12:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from May 25th to May 29th 2026
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/05/2026 FR0010259150 3 000 161,8079 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/05/2026 FR0010259150 3 500 160,9287 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/05/2026 FR0010259150 4 000 159,3918 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/05/2026 FR0010259150 4 500 156,1991 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/05/2026 FR0010259150 5 411 155,8712 XPAR
TOTAL 20 411 158,3732

Attachment

  • IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 22_2026

MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111194601



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search