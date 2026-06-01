Ibovespa Opens June Lower On Middle East Tension, Inflation
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,460
|-0.76%
|+26.08%
|173,788
|173,975
|171,972
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.03
|-0.10%
|-12.04%
|5.04
|5.05
|5.02
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|42.44
|+2.76%
|+36.65%
|41.30
|43.02
|42.17
|36,013,700
|VALE3
|80.99
|-2.21%
|+54.05%
|82.82
|82.25
|80.58
|9,471,500
|ITUB4
|39.46
|-1.40%
|+9.40%
|40.02
|40.06
|39.39
|15,724,200
|BBDC4
|17.56
|-0.68%
|+8.13%
|17.68
|17.81
|17.47
|11,355,000
|BBAS3
|20.20
|-0.20%
|-13.19%
|20.24
|20.55
|20.09
|6,391,200
|B3SA3
|16.24
|-1.58%
|+18.38%
|16.50
|16.47
|16.00
|10,002,900
|ABEV3
|16.44
|+0.74%
|+18.33%
|16.32
|16.57
|16.14
|12,606,200
|WEGE3
|43.43
|-1.52%
|+3.78%
|44.10
|44.86
|43.13
|2,637,200
|PRIO3
|63.59
|+2.15%
|+60.39%
|62.25
|64.34
|62.44
|3,711,800
|SUZB3
|40.97
|-2.24%
|-17.35%
|41.91
|41.93
|40.64
|5,138,800
|RENT3
|41.74
|-0.67%
|-3.60%
|42.02
|42.23
|41.11
|2,919,500
|AZZA3
|19.08
|-1.19%
|-57.88%
|19.31
|19.70
|19.00
|789,000
|CSNA3
|6.24
|-7.00%
|-24.03%
|6.71
|6.70
|6.18
|11,144,800
|GGBR4
|22.77
|+0.00%
|+42.07%
|22.77
|22.84
|22.45
|4,094,100
|ENEV3
|25.20
|-1.68%
|+81.43%
|25.63
|25.79
|25.04
|1,387,500
6.24
-7.00% PETR4
42.44
+2.76% SUZB3
40.97
-2.24% VALE3
80.99
-2.21% PRIO3
63.59
+2.15% ENEV3
25.20
-1.68% B3SA3
16.24
-1.58% WEGE3
43.43
-1.52%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.76%, with breadth negative - 3 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Mining lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 1 Jun 2026 Brazil's June Dividend Season Opens With Petrobras and Banco do Brasil
Read →
What the Focus survey showed
The central bank's weekly Focus survey of economists, released Monday morning, showed the median forecast for the benchmark IPCA inflation index in 2026 rising to 5.09% from 5.04%, the 12th consecutive weekly increase and above the 4.5% ceiling of the inflation target.
For 2027 the estimate edged up to 4.02%. The forecast for the benchmark Selic interest rate held steady at 13.25% for 2026, while the projection for the dollar at the end of 2026 slipped to R$5.16 from R$5.17, implying a slightly stronger real.The oil and inflation link
The two stories are connected. A sustained rise in oil prices driven by Middle East conflict feeds into inflation expectations, which in turn supports the case for the central bank to keep interest rates high, a backdrop that tends to restrain equity valuations.
The persistent upward drift in the Focus inflation forecast, now above target for 2026, underlines why investors remain cautious even as the real has held relatively firm against the dollar.The regional read
Latin America has returned to the risk radar of foreign investors, with external concerns combining with recent regional political developments to prompt a more cautious stance. For Brazil, the direction of oil prices and US monetary conditions remains central to capital flows.
This article reports market movements and survey data and is general information, not investment advice. Intraday figures can change through the session.Frequently Asked Questions How did the Ibovespa open June?
Down about 0.71% near 172,000 points by mid-morning Monday, after a more than 6% loss in May.What is moving the market?
Renewed US-Iran tensions lifted oil, supporting Petrobras, while weaker iron-ore futures in China pressured Vale.What did the Focus survey say?
Economists raised their 2026 inflation forecast to 5.09%, a 12th straight increase and above the 4.5% target ceiling; the Selic rate is seen steady at 13.25%.Where is the dollar?
Around R$5.03 in Monday trading, after closing Friday at R$5.0453; the year-end forecast eased to R$5.16.Connected Coverage
For more, see our coverage of Brazil's June dividend calendar.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Brazil's June Dividend Season Opens With Petrobras and Banco do Brasil Petrobras Cuts Diesel 9.59% as Brazil's Fuel Subsidy Takes Effect Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday, June 1, 2026
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