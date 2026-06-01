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Ibovespa Opens June Lower On Middle East Tension, Inflation


2026-06-01 12:31:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BRAZIL · MARKETS

Key Facts

- The open: The Ibovespa, the main index of Brazil's B3 exchange, opened June in the red, down about 0.71% near 172,000 points by mid-morning Monday.

- The month before: The index closed May with a cumulative loss of more than 6%.

- The currency: The dollar traded around R$5.03, after closing Friday up 0.24% at R$5.0453.

- The driver: Renewed US-Iran tensions over the weekend lifted oil, supporting Petrobras, while weaker iron-ore futures in China pressured Vale.

- The Focus survey: Economists raised their 2026 inflation forecast for a 12th straight week, to 5.09%, above the 4.5% target ceiling; the benchmark Selic rate is seen steady at 13.25%.

Brazilian stocks began June on the back foot, with the Ibovespa down around 0.71% near 172,000 points as renewed Middle East tensions and rising domestic inflation expectations weighed on sentiment. The weak open followed a more than 6% drop in May, while the central bank's weekly survey showed economists lifting their inflation forecast yet again.

How the Ibovespa opened the month

By around 10:40am on Monday, the Ibovespa was down about 0.71% at roughly 172,000 points, while the spot dollar was little changed, easing 0.11% to about R$5.03 ($1.00). On Friday the US currency had closed 0.24% higher at R$5.0453.

The soft start extended a difficult stretch for Brazilian equities, which ended May with a cumulative loss of more than 6%. Investors began the month focused again on diplomatic and military developments in the Middle East.

Why the Ibovespa is under pressure

Iran and the United States exchanged attacks over the weekend, contradicting a previously established ceasefire, while Israel struck southern Beirut and intensified its offensive in Lebanon. The renewed confrontation pushed oil prices higher and raised geopolitical concern.

Higher oil supported Petrobras, one of the index's main positive contributors, while Vale weighed on the benchmark amid weakness in iron-ore futures in China. The split between the two heavyweights left the overall index lower.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Jun 1, 2026 · 13:01

Ibovespa · benchmark 172,460
-0.76% L 171,972day rangeH 173,975

+26.08% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names 21% advancing

3 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.03 -0.10%

EUR / BRL 5.85 -0.49%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 96.87 +5.24%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +2.46% PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples +0.74% ABEV3

Financials -0.97% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials -1.10% WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Disc. -1.19% AZZA3

Utilities -1.68% ENEV3

Materials -2.24% SUZB3

Mining -3.07% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
172,460
-0.76%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,087
-0.73%

S&P IPSAChile
10,678
-1.02%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,245,735
+2.51%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,176.90
-0.26%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,836.62
+0.71%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,460 -0.76% +26.08% 173,788 173,975 171,972 -
USD/BRL 5.03 -0.10% -12.04% 5.04 5.05 5.02 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 42.44 +2.76% +36.65% 41.30 43.02 42.17 36,013,700
VALE3 80.99 -2.21% +54.05% 82.82 82.25 80.58 9,471,500
ITUB4 39.46 -1.40% +9.40% 40.02 40.06 39.39 15,724,200
BBDC4 17.56 -0.68% +8.13% 17.68 17.81 17.47 11,355,000
BBAS3 20.20 -0.20% -13.19% 20.24 20.55 20.09 6,391,200
B3SA3 16.24 -1.58% +18.38% 16.50 16.47 16.00 10,002,900
ABEV3 16.44 +0.74% +18.33% 16.32 16.57 16.14 12,606,200
WEGE3 43.43 -1.52% +3.78% 44.10 44.86 43.13 2,637,200
PRIO3 63.59 +2.15% +60.39% 62.25 64.34 62.44 3,711,800
SUZB3 40.97 -2.24% -17.35% 41.91 41.93 40.64 5,138,800
RENT3 41.74 -0.67% -3.60% 42.02 42.23 41.11 2,919,500
AZZA3 19.08 -1.19% -57.88% 19.31 19.70 19.00 789,000
CSNA3 6.24 -7.00% -24.03% 6.71 6.70 6.18 11,144,800
GGBR4 22.77 +0.00% +42.07% 22.77 22.84 22.45 4,094,100
ENEV3 25.20 -1.68% +81.43% 25.63 25.79 25.04 1,387,500

Largest moves today CSNA3
6.24
-7.00% PETR4
42.44
+2.76% SUZB3
40.97
-2.24% VALE3
80.99
-2.21% PRIO3
63.59
+2.15% ENEV3
25.20
-1.68% B3SA3
16.24
-1.58% WEGE3
43.43
-1.52%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.76%, with breadth negative - 3 of 14 names higher. Energy led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 1 Jun 2026 Brazil's June Dividend Season Opens With Petrobras and Banco do Brasil

Read →

What the Focus survey showed

The central bank's weekly Focus survey of economists, released Monday morning, showed the median forecast for the benchmark IPCA inflation index in 2026 rising to 5.09% from 5.04%, the 12th consecutive weekly increase and above the 4.5% ceiling of the inflation target.

For 2027 the estimate edged up to 4.02%. The forecast for the benchmark Selic interest rate held steady at 13.25% for 2026, while the projection for the dollar at the end of 2026 slipped to R$5.16 from R$5.17, implying a slightly stronger real.

The oil and inflation link

The two stories are connected. A sustained rise in oil prices driven by Middle East conflict feeds into inflation expectations, which in turn supports the case for the central bank to keep interest rates high, a backdrop that tends to restrain equity valuations.

The persistent upward drift in the Focus inflation forecast, now above target for 2026, underlines why investors remain cautious even as the real has held relatively firm against the dollar.

The regional read

Latin America has returned to the risk radar of foreign investors, with external concerns combining with recent regional political developments to prompt a more cautious stance. For Brazil, the direction of oil prices and US monetary conditions remains central to capital flows.

This article reports market movements and survey data and is general information, not investment advice. Intraday figures can change through the session.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Ibovespa open June?

Down about 0.71% near 172,000 points by mid-morning Monday, after a more than 6% loss in May.

What is moving the market?

Renewed US-Iran tensions lifted oil, supporting Petrobras, while weaker iron-ore futures in China pressured Vale.

What did the Focus survey say?

Economists raised their 2026 inflation forecast to 5.09%, a 12th straight increase and above the 4.5% target ceiling; the Selic rate is seen steady at 13.25%.

Where is the dollar?

Around R$5.03 in Monday trading, after closing Friday at R$5.0453; the year-end forecast eased to R$5.16.

Connected Coverage

For more, see our coverage of Brazil's June dividend calendar.

Read More from The Rio Times

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The Rio Times

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