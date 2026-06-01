Ibovespa Opens June Lower On Middle East Tension, Inflation

Key Facts

- The open: The Ibovespa, the main index of Brazil's B3 exchange, opened June in the red, down about 0.71% near 172,000 points by mid-morning Monday.

- The month before: The index closed May with a cumulative loss of more than 6%.

- The currency: The dollar traded around R$5.03, after closing Friday up 0.24% at R$5.0453.

- The driver: Renewed US-Iran tensions over the weekend lifted oil, supporting Petrobras, while weaker iron-ore futures in China pressured Vale.

- The Focus survey: Economists raised their 2026 inflation forecast for a 12th straight week, to 5.09%, above the 4.5% target ceiling; the benchmark Selic rate is seen steady at 13.25%.

Brazilian stocks began June on the back foot, with the Ibovespa down around 0.71% near 172,000 points as renewed Middle East tensions and rising domestic inflation expectations weighed on sentiment. The weak open followed a more than 6% drop in May, while the central bank's weekly survey showed economists lifting their inflation forecast yet again.

By around 10:40am on Monday, the Ibovespa was down about 0.71% at roughly 172,000 points, while the spot dollar was little changed, easing 0.11% to about R$5.03 ($1.00). On Friday the US currency had closed 0.24% higher at R$5.0453.

The soft start extended a difficult stretch for Brazilian equities, which ended May with a cumulative loss of more than 6%. Investors began the month focused again on diplomatic and military developments in the Middle East.

Iran and the United States exchanged attacks over the weekend, contradicting a previously established ceasefire, while Israel struck southern Beirut and intensified its offensive in Lebanon. The renewed confrontation pushed oil prices higher and raised geopolitical concern.

Higher oil supported Petrobras, one of the index's main positive contributors, while Vale weighed on the benchmark amid weakness in iron-ore futures in China. The split between the two heavyweights left the overall index lower.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

B3 · São Paulo

Jun 1, 2026 · 13:01

+26.08% over 12 months

3 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.03 -0.10%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +2.46% PETR4, PRIO3

Financials -0.97% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Disc. -1.19% AZZA3

Materials -2.24% SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

172,460

-0.76%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,087

-0.73%



S&P IPSAChile

10,678

-1.02%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,245,735

+2.51%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,176.90

-0.26%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%

