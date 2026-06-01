Mexico's 183-Day Tax-Residency Rule: What Expats Must Know

MENAFN - The Rio Times) MEXICO · TAX

Key Facts

- The rule: A foreigner who spends more than 183 days in Mexico in a year, consecutive or not, can become a Mexican tax resident and be taxed on worldwide income.

- The shift: Mexico's tax authority, the SAT, is reported to be tightening oversight of foreigners who live in the country long-term, especially those earning in dollars without paying tax locally.

- The focus: Tax specialists say attention is centred on Americans, digital nomads and other foreigners who reside for long periods, with migration and tax data increasingly cross-referenced.

- The other test: Beyond the day count, having one's“centre of vital interests” in Mexico, such as the main source of income, can also trigger tax residency.

- The context: The squeeze coincides with rising living costs in Mexico City, which jumped sharply in Mercer's 2024 cost-of-living ranking for international staff.

As Mexico's tax authority sharpens its focus on long-staying foreigners, the country's 183-day tax-residency rule is drawing fresh attention from the American retirees, remote workers and digital nomads who have flocked to cities like Mexico City. This is a guide to how the rule works and why it matters in 2026.







How the 183-day rule works

Under Mexican law, a person can be considered a tax resident if they remain in the country for more than 183 days during a fiscal year, and the days do not have to be consecutive. Tax residents are liable for income tax, known as ISR, on their total worldwide income, whereas non-residents are taxed only on income generated within Mexican territory.

The day count is not the only trigger. A foreigner can also be treated as resident if their“centre of vital interests” is in Mexico, for example if the country is the main source of their income or economic activities. Foreigners with economic activities in Mexico are generally required to register with the federal taxpayer registry and file returns with the SAT.

What is changing in 2026

The rule itself is long-standing, but tax specialists and Mexican media report that the SAT is intensifying audits, verification visits and digital controls during 2026 as part of a national strategy against evasion. The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has emphasised raising revenue by combating evasion rather than by introducing broad new taxes.

Specialists say the attention is directed mainly at Americans, digital nomads and foreigners who earn in dollars while living for long periods in Mexico without paying tax locally. Crucially, the cross-referencing of migration and tax information has reduced the effectiveness of practices once treated as grey areas, such as short trips abroad to“reset” a stay, because movements are now tracked automatically.

The double-taxation question

Many foreign residents worry about being taxed twice. Mexico has tax treaties designed to avoid double taxation, but specialists warn the relief is not automatic. Taxpayers must demonstrate payments, apply tax credits and keep documentation compatible with both systems.

US citizens face a particular complication: the United States taxes its citizens on worldwide income regardless of where they live, so American residents in Mexico may need to file with both the SAT and the US Internal Revenue Service. This article is general information, not tax advice; individual situations vary and professional guidance is advisable.

The cost-of-living backdrop

The tax conversation overlaps with rising living costs in Mexico's biggest cities. In Mercer's 2024 cost-of-living ranking for international employees, Mexico City climbed sharply to 33rd place globally, up from 79th the year before, while Monterrey also rose, as a stronger peso pushed up costs for those earning in foreign currency.

The influx of remote workers has also fed tension over housing in high-demand neighbourhoods of Mexico City, where rents have risen and the commercial character of some areas has shifted, echoing debates seen elsewhere in the region.

What residents can do

For foreigners planning to stay in Mexico long-term, the practical steps are to track days in the country carefully, understand whether the centre-of-vital-interests test might apply, and seek qualified cross-border tax advice before assuming that a tourist entry or a treaty automatically shields foreign income.

With automated tracking of entries and exits now in place, the gap between informal arrangements and formal tax obligations has narrowed, making it more important than ever for long-staying foreigners to understand their status.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do I become a tax resident in Mexico?

Generally if you spend more than 183 days in a year in Mexico, consecutive or not, or if your centre of vital interests is in the country.

What does tax residency mean?

Tax residents are liable for Mexican income tax (ISR) on worldwide income; non-residents are taxed only on income generated in Mexico.

Will I be taxed twice?

Mexico has double-taxation treaties, but relief is not automatic; US citizens must also file with the IRS regardless of where they live.

Is this a new law?

No. The 183-day rule is long-standing; what is reported to be changing in 2026 is tougher SAT enforcement and migration-tax data cross-checking.

Connected Coverage

For more, see our coverage of Medellín's crackdown on short-term rentals used by foreigners.

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