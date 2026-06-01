Africa Intelligence Brief - Monday, June 1, 2026: Ethiopia Votes, Madlanga Report, Afdb Outlook - Rio Times

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Ethiopians voted today in parliamentary and regional elections with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party projected for a landslide; the 50-million-strong electorate excluded Tigray and parts of Amhara, while officials project 2026 GDP growth above 10% - one of the fastest rates on the continent. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa received the Madlanga Commission's second interim report on criminal-justice corruption Friday, hours before a parliamentary week featuring the Section 89 Impeachment Committee's first meeting and state visits from Singapore and Kenya. The AfDB's 2026 Outlook released last week confirms Africa's 4.2% growth resilience, while DRC's Ebola Bundibugyo strain suspected case count climbed to 906 with 223 deaths. Today's Africa Intelligence Brief covers the continent's finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Swahili, and Afrikaans sources.

Ethiopia - Election Day

Prosperity Party Projected for Landslide; 50 Million Voters

Ethiopia is holding parliamentary and regional elections today, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party widely projected to win in a landslide. More than 50 million people are registered to vote in Africa's second-most populous country.

Voting will not take place in the northern Tigray region, where the National Election Board cited“unfavourable conditions” after the 2020-2022 civil war. At least eight of Amhara's 138 constituencies are also excluded due to Fano militia control.

Economy Projected to Top 10% Growth in 2026

Prosperity Party candidates have campaigned on the government's economic record, citing improved food security and economic growth that officials project will exceed 10% in 2026. That rate would be one of the fastest on the continent.

The Prosperity Party took 96% of seats at the 2021 election. The ruling party has not fielded candidates in more than two dozen constituencies this time, a move seen as strategic to open space for opposition presence in parliament.

South Africa - Madlanga Report and Coalition Stress

Ramaphosa Receives Second Madlanga Commission Interim Report

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the second interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System on Friday. The Commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was established in July 2025.

Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for the report and his expectation that the Commission will refer actions thought to be criminal for prosecution. The interim report comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Government of National Unity's cohesion.

Section 89 Impeachment Committee, Ruto Visit, Lenacapavir Launch

Parliament's newly established Impeachment Committee on Section 89 Enquiry holds its first meeting this week, alongside the tabling of the Presidency's Budget Vote 1. A joint sitting marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution is also scheduled.

President Ruto of Kenya undertakes a state visit June 3-5 at Ramaphosa's invitation. On June 5, Ramaphosa will officially launch the rollout of Lenacapavir, a new injectable HIV-prevention treatment.

AfDB Outlook - Continental Resilience

Africa 2026 GDP at 4.2%; East Africa Leads at 5.9%

The African Economic Outlook 2026 released by the African Development Bank at last week's Annual Meetings in Brazzaville projects continental GDP growth at 4.2% in 2026, moderating from 4.4% in 2025, before rebounding to 4.4% in 2027. The report frames Africa's continued resilience against geopolitical tensions, tighter financial conditions, and supply chain disruptions.

East Africa remains the fastest-growing sub-region but will ease from 6.6% in 2025 to 5.9% in 2026 before rebounding to 6.4% in 2027. AfDB and BDEAC signed a partnership letter on May 30.

African Credit Rating Agency, $1.2 Trillion Market Cap

The African Credit Rating Agency launched in January 2026 is positioned as a tool to address perceived biases in sovereign risk assessments. Africa's stock market capitalisation reached $1.2 trillion in 2024 - a sixfold increase over two decades.

Activity remains concentrated in South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Morocco. The report emphasises the African Financing Stability Mechanism to ease liquidity pressures and help countries manage debt refinancing at lower cost.

DRC - Ebola Bundibugyo Strain

906 Suspected Cases, 223 Deaths; WHO Chief Visits

The World Health Organization reported 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo as of last week. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited DRC amid the crisis and urged the international community to increase support.

The Bundibugyo strain has a historical case-fatality rate of around 30-40%. The case-load expansion makes this the largest Bundibugyo-strain outbreak in over a decade.

Tshisekedi: 2026 Budget at $22 Billion

President Felix Tshisekedi's 2026 federal budget is set at $22 billion (54.3 trillion Congolese francs). The President announced reduction of the Professional Income Tax from 15% to 3% and salary increases for civil servants, military, and police.

DRC's 2024 GDP growth was 6.2%, with inflation reported brought near 3%. The combination of Ebola response, fiscal expansion, and US critical-minerals interest defines the DRC narrative entering June.

Nigeria - Refineries and Equity Records

Dangote at 650,000 bpd; NNPC June Deadline for Private Partners

Dangote Refinery is fully operational at 650,000 bpd and supplies more than 60% of Nigeria 's domestic petrol. NNPC has set June 2026 as the deadline to select private technical partners to overhaul the three state-owned refineries at Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.

Dangote announced in October 2025 an expansion programme to more than double capacity to 1.4 million bpd. The expansion would make the facility one of the largest refineries in the world.

NGX +33.5% YTD - Fastest Frontier Market in the World

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index is up 33.5% year-to-date as of February-end, the fastest-growing frontier market globally. Total NGX market capitalisation rose to $92.4 billion from $69.2 billion at the start of 2026.

Tinubu's $21.5 billion external loan plan and 757.98 billion naira pension bond received Senate approval. The Central Bank held the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.5% to manage persistent core inflation.

West and Francophone Africa

Senegal 2026 Growth Slashed to 2.5% from 6.7%

Senegal's 2026 GDP growth projection has been cut to 2.5% from 6.7% in 2025, marking a major deceleration after the hydrocarbon boom. The slowdown reflects the first full year under the new government's austerity programme.

The World Bank also lowered its sub-Saharan Africa 2026 growth forecast citing the Middle East crisis. The combination puts West African growth narratives under additional pressure.

Cameroon - US Pursues Critical Minerals After DRC

The United States is advancing its African strategic-resources push by pursuing Cameroon's mineral subsoil after the framework agreement with DRC. Cameroon remains the largest and most diversified CEMAC economy at 43% of CEMAC GDP.

Cameroon's cocoa price nearly doubled to over 4,000 CFA/kg by end-2024 from 2,300 CFA, lifting Cameroon to fourth among global cocoa exporters with 7.6% market share. Côte d'Ivoire growth is projected at 6.4% over 2026-27 under PND 2026-2030.

North and East Africa

Egypt - 2026 GDP +4.24%, Inflation at 14.85%

Egypt's 2026 GDP is projected at $429.6 billion nominal, with growth at 4.24% and inflation at 14.85%. The economy ranks 41st globally by nominal GDP and 18th by purchasing-power parity at $2.57 trillion.

The Egyptian Exchange's EGX 30 is up 20.5% year-to-date among the continent's larger markets. The pound has stabilised relative to the early-2026 volatility.

Kenya - School Fire, Sudan Hunger Crisis

A deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School in Gilgil killed 16 people and wounded 79; eight students have been arrested on suspicion of arson. Sudan's hunger crisis deepens, with nearly 19.5 million Sudanese facing severe hunger.

Kenya hosted the first non-Francophone Africa-France Summit in May. Kenya Airways YTD return is among the strongest on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with coffee producer Eaagads delivering 58.4% YTD.

The Read

Ethiopia votes today with Abiy's Prosperity Party projected for landslide as the economy is projected to grow above 10% in 2026 - one of the fastest rates on the continent. South African President Ramaphosa received the Madlanga Commission's second interim report on criminal-justice corruption Friday, with the Section 89 Impeachment Committee meeting and 30th-anniversary Constitution joint sitting this week.

The AfDB 2026 Outlook confirms continental GDP growth at 4.2% with East Africa leading at 5.9%; the African Credit Rating Agency launched in January is positioned to address sovereign risk-assessment biases. DRC reported 906 suspected Bundibugyo Ebola cases and 223 deaths; WHO chief visited.

Nigeria's Dangote refinery runs at 650,000 bpd with expansion to 1.4mbpd announced; NGX leads frontier markets at +33.5% YTD. Senegal's 2026 growth slashed to 2.5% from 6.7%; US pursues Cameroon critical minerals after DRC framework deal.

Today · Ethiopia parliamentary and regional elections This week · SA Section 89 Impeachment Committee first meeting + Budget Vote 1 Jun 3-5 · Kenya President Ruto state visit to South Africa Jun 5 · Ramaphosa launches Lenacapavir HIV injection rollout Jun 2026 · NNPC deadline for private technical partners on Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries Ongoing · DRC Ebola Bundibugyo response (906/223) Ongoing · AfDB AEO 2026 implementation; African Credit Rating Agency operations Ongoing · US critical-minerals push extending from DRC to Cameroon

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