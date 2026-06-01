Delhi Govt Decision: 1,832 J&K Migrant Families To Benefit From Ad-Hoc Monthly Relief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the Cabinet has approved important proposals related to the Ad-Hoc Monthly Relief (AMR) scheme for the 1,832 Jammu & Kashmir migrant families in the city.

The Chief Minister said the scheme will apply only to those registered Jammu & Kashmir migrant families who have received relief up to March 31, 2024.

Reiterating the BJP government's commitment to the welfare, rehabilitation, and social security of migrant families, Chief Minister Gupta said that the government has decided to remove the income-related eligibility condition for providing relief to Jammu and Kashmir migrant families.

Now, the eligibility for relief will not be affected by a family's income or ownership of any immovable property, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 30 crore for the smooth implementation of the scheme during 2026-27.

The government will ensure that no eligible Jammu & Kashmir migrant family faces any difficulty in receiving relief.

Eligible migrant families registered with the Delhi government will receive relief in accordance with the existing rules. Relief benefits will be available for a maximum of four members in a family, she said.

According to the Chief Minister, the One-Time Amnesty Scheme is being introduced to ensure that beneficiary records are completely accurate and properly maintained.

Under the scheme, migrant families will have another opportunity to update the correct information for their existing family members and their Aadhaar details, she said.

During this process, if any beneficiary had earlier received excess relief due to an inadvertent error or a technical issue, the amount will not be recovered from them.

The main objective of this initiative is to correct errors in government records so that, in the future, relief provided by the government reaches only genuine and eligible families without any interruption, she said.