Delhi Building Collapse: 71-Year-Old Owner Arrested After 6 Die
The 71-year-old owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, leaving six people dead, was arrested on Monday, officials said.According to officials, the accused has been identified as Karamveer, son of Mangal Singh, aged 71 years. The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said
- Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.
Rescue Operations Reveal No Survivors
Earlier, the rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said.
Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway.
He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment. "The work of removing debris is underway. The NDRF team is on the ground and is on standby. If needed, they will continue their work. Sniffer dogs are used to locate survivors trapped inside. They track scents and provide indicators that dog handlers can interpret. However, in our search using dogs, no survivor was indicated. Therefore, using all our equipment, whether mechanical or canine resources, we haven't found any trace of a live victim," he said.
Initial Emergency Response
According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received on Saturday evening at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village.
The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm. Police said local teams responded immediately and initially rescued people trapped under the debris, while all emergency response agencies were alerted simultaneously. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment