Attacks On Polio Workers In Pakistan Perpetuates Preventable Suffering: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, June 1 (IANS) Hundreds of polio workers and security personnel have been killed in Pakistan in recent years as militants continue to weaponise fear against the most vulnerable segment of society, a report has stated.

"This obstruction of polio eradication efforts perpetuates a preventable suffering, which is a direct attack not just on a critical global health mission but on humanity itself. These health workers carry vaccines, not weapons, yet extremist groups hunt them as though they are enemies rather than individuals dedicated to safeguarding children's futures. By obstructing vaccination efforts, militant groups effectively place children at risk of a preventable and life-altering disease," a report in leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' stated.

People have suspicions about the polio vaccines due to extremist narratives. Islamist extremist groups, especially Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have used this narrative to target polio workers. Amid the rise in attacks on polio workers, it has become impossible for authorities to reach all children, which has led to an increase in polio cases in Pakistan.

In addition, TTP disseminate the false narrative that polio drops are forbidden as they have pig extracts. Many people in the tribal societies of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall victim to these narratives, leading to children not receiving polio drops, according to the report in The Express Tribune.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus remains endemic.

On May 24, a police official deployed with the polio vaccination team was seriously injured in a firing incident near Ishaqzai Qila area of Chaman district in Pakistan's Balochistan province. However, the members of the polio team remained safe, local media reported on Monday.

Police officer guarding the polio team was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at him on Sunday, according to police, Pakistan's daily Dawn reported. The injured police personnel was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officials said that polio team was safely taken to a safe location after the attack and additional police personnel were deployed in the area. A search operation has been initiated in the area and efforts are being made to find the attackers.

On May 18, at least two police personnel escorting polio vaccination teams were killed in separate incidents in Bajaur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unidentified assailants attacked the polio vaccination teams in Tabbai and Dag Qila regions of Salarzai, Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing a senior police official.