Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights Paris, 1st June 2026 Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Date

Shares

Voting rights Theoritical (1) Exercisable (2) 31 May 2026 387,058,178 496,336,317 495,541,640

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information " section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €385,323,631

Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246



About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in around 80 countries with around 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in the Construction Division (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

Attachment

MonthlyDisclosure_May2026_EN