Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil Leads Talks At Workshop On R&D In Water

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Inaugurating a National Workshop on R&D in Water, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Monday proposed a three-pronged approach of research, technological innovation and Jan Bhagidari to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

While inaugurating the National Workshop, Paatil kicked off discussions among 500 stakeholders from government, academia, research institutions, industry, MSMEs and startups on water research and innovation ecosystem for achieving water security and climate resilience.

The workshop was attended by Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary and V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, CEO ANRF; Senior Secretaries, scientists, experts and industries from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Paatil emphasised that“Jal is the hallmark of our civilization” and development.

He stressed that addressing emerging water challenges requires a three-pronged approach of research, technological innovation and Jan Bhagidari.

Highlighting the Ministry's efforts in promoting research and innovation, he noted that over 315 R&D projects have been undertaken in the water sector, including 113 projects directly supported by the Ministry.

The Union Minister also highlighted the success of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) campaign, under which more than 1.5 crore water conservation structures have been reported across the country.

He announced the launch of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain (JSJB:CTR) Portal, a nationwide initiative aimed at further strengthening community-led water conservation through participation of citizens, industries, NGOs and government agencies.

He also underscored the role of geospatial technologies and partnerships in supporting scientific water management and source sustainability.

Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Nation approach involving academia, industry, MSMEs and startups for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He highlighted the launch of MAHA on Water (Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas on Water) and the growing role of science and technology in water management.

He also welcomed the Ministry of Jal Shakti–ISRO collaboration and underscored the potential of advanced technologies, including space-based applications, in addressing water challenges.

He also appreciated the Ministry of Jal Shakti's achievements over the past 12 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted the launch of MAHA on Water as a major step towards fostering innovation in water resources management, climate resilience and drinking water security.

He also announced a joint research call by ANRF and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to accelerate research-driven and scalable solutions for the water sector.

Raj Bhushan Choudhary emphasised that water is a foundational resource that underpins agriculture, livelihoods, public health, economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the need to address emerging water challenges through a holistic approach, he stressed the importance of scientific research, technology-driven interventions and community participation in strengthening sustainable water management across the country.

V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, emphasised that water is a strategic resource requiring sustained investments in research and innovation.

He highlighted the need for cutting-edge solutions in drinking water security, groundwater management, flood forecasting, river health and climate resilience, and underscored the importance of collaboration among the Department of Space, DST, ANRF, CSIR and other institutions to develop technology-driven solutions for sustainable water management.

V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, highlighted the transformative role of space technology, remote sensing and geospatial applications in water resources management.

Ashok Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, emphasized the need to translate research and technological advancements into practical, field-level solutions for strengthening climate resilience, drinking water security and source sustainability under the Jal Jeevan Mission.