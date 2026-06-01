Haryana CM Launches Industrial Policy, Targets Rs 5 Lakh Crore Investments

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, 1 June (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched the Make in Haryana Industrial Policy, setting a target to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investments, while investment memorandums of understanding worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore were signed.

The Chief Minister also unveiled nine new sector-specific industrial policies, launched an Intelligent Investment Facilitation Portal, and introduced the logo of the upcoming Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit.

Addressing industry leaders and investors, the Chief Minister said the new policy would strengthen the industrial ecosystem, simplify investment procedures, and create broader opportunities for growth and development. He added that the policy would provide Haryana with a new direction and fresh momentum.

The Chief Minister noted that the global investment landscape is rapidly evolving, and industries today look beyond incentives. Investors now evaluate the overall ecosystem, asking which state can take faster decisions, provide trust and reliability, and emerge as a long-term growth partner.“Haryana is poised to lead in all these areas,” he said.

Describing the policy as more than a conventional industrial framework, he said Make in Haryana is not merely an industrial policy but a roadmap for the state's next phase of economic growth. It is built on competitiveness, innovation, sustainability, exports, employment generation, and future-ready manufacturing.

Inviting investors from across the world, he said, investing in Haryana means investing in the future.

Highlighting the state's economic strength, the Chief Minister said Haryana remains one of India's most robust industrial economies. Despite accounting for only 1.3 per cent of India's geographical area, Haryana contributes nearly 3.6 per cent to the country's GDP.

He emphasised that Haryana's extensive network of expressways, freight corridors, rail connectivity, logistics hubs, and direct access to the National Capital Region has transformed the state into one of India's most strategic investment destinations.

“Today, global companies view Haryana not merely as a manufacturing destination but also as a growth destination,” he added.

CM Saini further said investors will no longer need to approach multiple offices for approvals, land allocation, incentives, compliances, and clearances. Instead, all services will be available through a single integrated platform.

Expressing confidence in the state's future, he said the future belongs to states that take swift decisions, deliver smart governance, and build strong partnerships with industry. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is fully prepared to lead this future.

He invited investors, innovators, and global partners to become stakeholders in Haryana's next growth story.