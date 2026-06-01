BSF Eyes Relocation Of Zero-Line Villages In Bengal After Change Of Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to push for the relocation of all zero-line villages in West Bengal to facilitate more effective management of the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

The BSF has been pursuing the issue for several years. However, according to senior officials, the process is expected to gather momentum following the change of government in the state.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been pursuing the matter for several years now. Adequate compensation has been offered. All that the state government needs to do is find suitable land at a distance from the border and acquire it. Any farmland close to the border can remain, and people can tend to their crops during the day,” a senior BSF official said.

Zero-line villages are those located within 150 yards of the International Border. The presence of such villages makes border fencing difficult. A few Indian villages are even located beyond the border fence.

“They are totally isolated, with little access to emergency services at night when the fence gates are locked. The villagers themselves have said that they are at the mercy of Bangladeshi criminals. They are ready to move, but there was no initiative on the part of the civil administration,” the official said.

India shares a 4,096.7-km land border with Bangladesh. Of this, 2,216.7 km falls in West Bengal.

Officials said there are nearly 360 zero-line villages in the state, with a population of around 70,000. Most of them are located in the districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Cooch Behar.

“Fencing has not been possible in most places where these villages exist. Effective border management is not possible with people living so close to the border. Criminals take advantage of such villages for smuggling, illegal immigration, trafficking and other illegal activities,” the official said.

Such settlements also require the deployment of a larger number of personnel, as round-the-clock vigilance has to be maintained to prevent cross-border movement.

Officials are hopeful that the issue will be resolved and the villages relocated over the next couple of years.