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Oncolytics Biotech Inc

Oncolytics Biotech Inc


2026-06-01 11:34:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced initial data from a preclinical study evaluating pelareorep in combination with RAS inhibitor modalities in a solid tumor model, which demonstrate evidence of greater anti-tumor activity in combination than with the individual approaches alone. Based on these findings, the Company is planning additional studies in models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and colorectal cancer designed to further evaluate the combinations' effects on immune activation, tumor response durability, and time-to-resistance. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.10 at $1.14.

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