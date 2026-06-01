As Trump Attacks Anew, Iran Says Europe's 'Appeasing Aggressors'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Iran's government on Monday condemned the European Union's response to Iranian attacks on US military installations in the Middle East as“a masterclass in selective moral outrage” after the Trump administration launched new strikes against Iran over the weekend, with peace talks still at an impasse.

Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, accused EU leaders of“blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defense against US aggression launched from bases in neighboring countries,” referring to Iran's attacks on US air bases in Kuwait. Baqaei said Iran's strikes“against those bases and assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defense.”

“The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks,” Baqaei added.“States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries.”