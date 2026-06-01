CARILLON TOURBILLON THE SOUND OF THIRTY YEARS

A letter to Michel Parmigiani

Thirty years of a living legacy.

Some anniversaries invite reflection on the path travelled. Others remind us of the enduring strength of an origin.

The thirtieth anniversary of Parmigiani Fleurier belongs to the latter. It does not merely celebrate the founding of an independent watchmaking Maison. It honours the work of a man who dedicated his life to understanding time, before seeking to create it.

Michel Parmigiani has never approached watchmaking as a realm of appearances. He approached it from within: through restoration, through listening to historic objects, through the patience of the hand, and through a profound respect for what previous generations had conceived, transmitted, and at times left unspoken.

From him, restoration has never meant looking at the past with nostalgia. Restoration meant learning. Deciphering. Understanding the intelligence of an architecture, the logic of a movement, the memory held within the hand. It meant discovering, within every object entrusted to his gaze, not only beauty, but thought.

Parmigiani Fleurier was born from this conviction.

For thirty years, the Maison has carried within it a rare form of purpose: to create from profound knowledge, to innovate without rupture, to bring contemporary expression into dialogue with memory. What Michel Parmigiani has built extends far beyond a collection of timepieces. It is a culture. A discipline of observation. A way of bringing together the hand, the mind, mechanics and time itself.

Created to mark its thirtieth anniversary, the Carillon Tourbillon, stands among the most personal expressions of this legacy. It gives voice to what has animated Parmigiani Fleurier since the beginning: restoration as a source of invention, complication as a language of culture, haute horlogerie as a work of transmission.

Within this timepiece resides the memory of historic watches, the intelligence of chiming mechanisms, the patience of the ateliers, the precision of the constructors, the knowledge of the artisans, and the endless pursuit of balance that has always guided Michel Parmigiani. Nothing here is gratuitous. Everything is considered, constructed, attuned.

Through the Carillon Tourbillon, we do more than unveil an exceptional creation. We pay tribute to a life's work, to a fidelity to craft, to research and to transmission. We acknowledge what Michel Parmigiani has given this Maison: an exacting standard, a conscience.

Thirty years after its founding, Parmigiani Fleurier continues to move forward guided by this legacy. With gratitude, with respect, and with the responsibility to carry forward what has been entrusted to us.

For Michel Parmigiani's legacy belongs not only to the Maison's history. It continues to guide its future.

Guido Terreni

PARMIGIANI FLEURIER

30 YEARS OF HISTORY

THE MAISON'S SOUND SIGNATURE

For its 30th anniversary, Parmigiani Fleurier unveils a creation that does more than mark a milestone. It reveals an essential part of its history, its culture, and its singular way of conceiving haute horlogerie.

With the Carillon Tourbillon, the Maison opens one of its most intimate realms: that of sounding time. A place where restoration, mechanical memory, and attentive dialogue with materials and contemporary invention converge.

This atelier piece, limited to five examples, is born of a conviction that has accompanied Parmigiani Fleurier since its origins: before creating, one must understand. Understand historic objects, their architecture, their energy, their inner logic. Understand what time has deposited within them, then transform that knowledge into a contemporary expression.

Inspired by an early nineteenth-century Perrin Frères pocket watch, from the Sandoz Collection, restored in the ateliers of Parmigiani Fleurier in 2000, the Carillon Tourbillon does not reproduce a form from the past. It carries forward an intelligence: that of sound, gesture, balance and horological construction.

Entirely conceived, developed, constructed, assembled and finished within the Maison, it bears the vision of Michel Parmigiani and the savoir-faire of the watchmakers, constructors, artisans and finishers of the Manufacture.

The Carillon Tourbillon is more than an anniversary piece. It is a way for Parmigiani Fleurier to reveal to the world what lies at the founding of its haute horlogerie: a creation born of restoration, nourished by transmission, constructed from within, and guided by an intimate pursuit of mechanical and aesthetic harmony.

PERRIN FRÈRES: FROM RESTORATION TO RESONANCE

At the origin of the Carillon Tourbillon lies a seminal piece: a pocket watch signed Perrin Frères, made in Neuchâtel in the early nineteenth century, from the Sandoz Collection, and restored in the workshops of Parmigiani Fleurier in 2000.

This historic masterpiece was not approached as a model to reproduce, but as a living object to understand. It carried within it a knowledge of sound, energy, balance and mechanical architecture, extending even to the serpentine presence of its gongs, an immediately recognisable formal signature that the Carillon Tourbillon reinterprets within a contemporary construction.

This lineage illuminates one of Parmigiani Fleurier's deepest convictions: history is never a static archive. It is a source of creation.

UNDERSTANDING AS THE FIRST ACT OF CREATION

The Maison's Founding Discipline

Understanding before drawing. Restoring before inventing. Listening to the inner logic of objects before proposing a new expression.

A restorer before becoming a creator, Michel Parmigiani shaped his perspective through close contact with historic timepieces, automata, clocks and chiming mechanisms.

From this practice emerged a singular way of thinking about watchmaking from within: through the hand, through memory, through the mechanical intelligence of objects.

The Carillon Tourbillon emerges directly from this lineage: that of a Maison that learned to create by first learning to understand. It expresses a vision of haute horlogerie in which complexity is never an effect, but a necessary architecture.

Michel Parmigiani remained closely involved throughout its development, working alongside the watchmakers and constructors, guiding, refining and transmitting a vision of mechanics as an architecture that is legible, enduring and profoundly mastered.

This piece does not merely bear the signature of the Maison. It is the expression of its most intimate culture.

FROM TOWER TO WRIST: THE INTIMACY OF SOUNDING TIME

From medieval bell towers to the great chiming watches, the carillon belongs to a singular history: that of time made audible.

Once, it gave rhythm to the life of the city. Reimagined within the intimate space of a timepiece, it becomes a personal experience. The tradition of the carillon reminds us that sound is never a mere effect: it carries memory, gesture, continuity.

In the Carillon Tourbillon, this culture of sound leaves the public realm to inhabit the space of the wrist. Time no longer imposes itself. It reveals itself, on demand, through the vibration of a miniature architecture.

The Carillon Tourbillon is unmistakably a Parmigiani Fleurier creation of today. Its language neither looks to the past with nostalgia nor seeks demonstrative effect. It expresses its modernity through the clarity of its construction and through its relationship with volume, transparency and light.

The redesigned white gold case, the vertical gadroons inspired by the classical columns so dear to Michel Parmigiani, the glass box sapphire crystal, the visible hammers on the dial side and the hand-hammered Morning Blue dial; the aesthetic signature of the thirtieth anniversary places the piece firmly within a contemporary expression. One of its most recognisable gestures lies in its four serpentine gongs. Directly inspired by the Perrin Frères pocket watch restored by Parmigiani Fleurier, their long undulating curves embrace the architecture of the Carillon Tourbillon, giving it its visual identity, structuring space and marking the reading of the hours.

Here, acoustics become form.

Between silver and azure, the Morning Blue dial enters into dialogue with this architecture without ever dominating it. Its deliberately restrained proportions free the space required for the presence of the hammers and the unfolding of the gongs.

Here, mechanics do not add themselves to form: they structure it.

Yet within this contemporary presence remains a profound memory: that of gesture, of sound, of restored objects, and of the watchmakers who conceived of time as a living material.

The Carillon Tourbillon embodies a rare tension: a contemporary creation, shaped by the intelligence of the past

VIRTUOSITY HELD IN RESERVE

The piece also expresses a distinctly Parmigiani Fleurier philosophy of visibility.

The tourbillon and the power-reserve indicator are positioned on the reverse of the watch, where the movement opens fully to the eye. On the dial side, the reading remains clear, balanced, almost silent.

Virtuosity does not seek immediate effect. It reveals itself through depth, through observation, through use, through time spent with the object.

This restraint does not diminish the chiming complication. It stages it with precision.

On the dial side, the hammers are visible in both their function and in their mechanical choreography. They reveal the very instant in which time is about to become sound.

Around them, the serpentine gongs envelop the piece like memory turned into architecture. Their presence introduces an almost musical tension between silence and release, between anticipation and vibration.

A CALIBRE TUNED FOR RESONANCE

The calibre is a true demonstration of craftsmanship, composed of 456 components meticulously assembled by hand. Its construction is based on a highly sophisticated mechanical architecture built around two superimposed barrels, ensuring the transmission of power through the gear train and guaranteeing an exceptional 12-day power reserve, a rarity in a timepiece incorporating a chiming complication.

The third barrel, dedicated to the striking mechanism, is automatically rewound when the striking slide is activated, and only when the minute repeater is engaged.

The construction of the calibre has also been conceived to make the mechanics fully legible in motion. The components related to the striking mechanism are positioned on the case back side, offering the eye a view of the mechanism unfolding at the very moment when it transforms time into sound. The open architecture reveals the inner logic of the complication: the circulation of energy, the cadence of the hammers, the vibration of the gongs.

The mechanism incorporates a regulating flywheel, ensuring a constant flow of energy and a perfectly regular cadence. This essential component provides a fluid chime, without acceleration or slowing, for an acoustic experience mastered from the first strike to the last.

In the Carillon Tourbillon, the movement is therefore not only a motor. It becomes an instrument. It measures, it stores, it releases, it regulates, it gives sound to time.

A MELODY IN FOUR NOTES

The four gongs compose a complete and nuanced chime: one low-pitched gong for the hours one high-pitched gong for the minutes two additional gongs, each with its own note, for the quarters

Together, they create a four-note melody – distinctive, harmonious and immediately recognisable.

The striking mechanism is equipped with an integrated regulating flywheel, ensuring a constant flow of energy and a perfectly regular cadence.

This essential component guarantees a fluid chime, free from acceleration or slowing, for an acoustic experience that remains controlled from the first strike to the last.

A CASE BUILT FOR RESONANCE

The white gold case extends the lineage of the Armoriale, with its vertical gadroons inspired by the classical columns so dear to Michel Parmigiani.

This choice continues an acoustic sensibility deeply rooted in his approach to haute horlogerie: in a chiming timepiece, the case does more than house the movement; it contributes to the transmission of sound - its density, clarity and resonance.

White gold offers here a controlled resonance, in harmony with the spirit of the Carillon Tourbillon.

Reimagining this architecture to accommodate a dial, a tourbillon and a carillon striking mechanism transforms the aesthetic language of the Armoriale into a complete horological construction.

Integrated into the case band, the striking slide calls for a gesture that is simple, direct and almost ceremonial.

MADE FOR TRANSMISSION

Produced in only five examples, the Carillon Tourbillon belongs to a different temporality from that of novelty.

Its rarity is not a launch statement. It is the natural consequence of a creation that demands time, hands, attentive listening and an almost confidential mastery.

This piece is conceived for transmission, for collections that look beyond the instant, for those who recognise in a horological creation not only an achievement but a culture.

With the Carillon Tourbillon, Parmigiani Fleurier does more than celebrate thirty years of existence. The Maison reveals one of the deeper sources of its creative philosophy: a vision of haute horlogerie born of restoration, nourished by transmission, constructed from within, and capable of transforming complication into culture.

Thirty years after its founding, Parmigiani Fleurier's voice in time continues to resonate.

THE SERPENTINE SIGNATURE

The four serpentine gongs constitute one of the most recognisable signatures of the Carillon Tourbillon. Visible beneath the glass box sapphire crystal, they trace long undulating curves that envelop the piece and give the acoustic architecture its singular presence.

This form derives directly from an element observed on the Perrin Frères pocket watch restored by Parmigiani Fleurier. Reinterpreted within a contemporary creation, it becomes more than a historical recollection: it becomes a principle of construction, at once acoustic, aesthetic and spatial.

The serpentine curves accompany the reading of the hours and inscribe sound within the very form of the watch. They lend the chiming mechanism a fluid, almost organic presence, perceptible even in silence.

Here, the gong is not merely an acoustic component. It becomes sign, structure and memory.

MAKING RESONANCE VISIBLE

The movement, too, becomes a field of expression.

Its components are adorned with the mezzo vibrato decoration, a language previously explored by Parmigiani Fleurier on the dial of the Armoriale, the Maison's emblematic Objet d'Art and now transposed into the very heart of the movement.

Executed entirely by hand by the engravers, surface after surface, this slow and demanding work brings the material to life.

Here, the gesture leaves the surface of the dial to enter the mechanical architecture itself. It acts as a visual resonance of the chiming mechanism: what the carillon makes heard, the mezzo vibrato makes visible.

MORNING BLUE, HAMMERED INTO LIGHT

The Morning Blue dial, crafted in hand-hammered white gold, extends this dialogue between material, light and vibration.

Between silver and azure, the Morning Blue tone engages with the metal without ever concealing it.

This hammered texture forms one of the defining aesthetic signatures of Parmigiani Fleurier's thirtieth anniversary, in continuity with the Toric Anniversary creations.

It expresses a shared idea of the hand: a living gesture, never standardised, through which each surface carries its own subtle variation.

TOURBILLON CARILLON WHITE GOLD ANNIVERSAIRE

Product Technical Specifications

Ref: PFH996-2010001-300181

Functions: Hours, minutes, minute repeater, tourbillon

CALIBER

PF950 – MANUAL WINDING MANUFACTURE MOVEMENT with minute repeater flywheel, 4 gongs, 60 seconds tourbillon

Power reserve: At least 10 days

Frequency: 21,600 Vph (3HZ)

Jewels: 42

No. of components: 456

Total diameter: 33.50 mm

Thickness: 7.15 mm

Decoration: Hand-bevelled and hand-grained

CASE

Material: 18ct white gold

Finishing: polished

Diameter: 41.60 mm

Thickness: 12.60 mm

Crown: Ø 6.40 mm with blue sapphire

Glass: Ardur anti-reflective sapphire

Case back: Ardur anti-reflective sapphire

Engraving on case back: serial number –“SWISS MADE” –“PARMIGIANI FLEURIER” –“Edition Limitée de 5 pièces”

Water resistance: 10 m

DIAL

Color: morning blue

Material: 18ct white gold

Finishing: hand-hammered

Indices: hand-applied 18ct gold rhodium-plated appliques

HANDS

Hours and minutes: 18ct white gold

STRAP

Akoya Grey hand-stitched alligator leather, double-sided

Closure: 18ct white gold pin buckle