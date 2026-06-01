Indian Railways Freight Rises To 145 MT In April-May Despite Global Headwinds

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, 1 June (IANS) Indian Railways maintained freight growth momentum in the first two months of FY 2026–27, loading 145 million tonnes of freight up to May 2026. This marked an increase of 1.3 per cent over the same period last year, despite challenges arising from the West Asia conflict, which impacted logistics and supply chains, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The growth was led by strong performance in iron ore, steel, fertilisers, and the Balance Other Goods segment. Indian Railways remained focused on ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential commodities across the country through continuous operational monitoring and efficient asset utilisation.

On the passenger front, Indian Railways carried over 61 crore passengers during May 2026, compared to around 59 crore passengers in the corresponding period last year. The growth was primarily driven by the non-suburban segment, which recorded a 7.4 per cent increase, with passenger numbers rising from 28 crore to 30 crore. This reflects the continued preference for rail travel for both short and long-distance journeys across the country.

Among major commodities, the Balance Other Goods segment registered robust growth of 16 per cent, while iron ore loading increased by 4.8 per cent and pig iron & finished steel loading grew by 3.5 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. Loading of fertilisers also recorded a healthy growth of 6.2 per cent.

Coal, which continues to account for the largest share of railway freight traffic, maintained steady growth, with loading increasing by nearly 1 per cent over the previous year. To meet the thermal power plants' requirements and ensure energy security, Indian Railways accorded priority to coal movement and closely monitored its transit across the network.

Indian Railways has also intensified monitoring of both domestic and EXIM container traffic to facilitate seamless freight movement and support economic activity across regions. These measures have helped sustain freight growth and maintain supply chain efficiency under challenging circumstances.

To cater to the seasonal surge in travel demand, Indian Railways operated a large number of summer special trains across various routes. Passenger convenience has also been enhanced through the continued expansion of modern train services. The national transporter is currently operating 164 Vande Bharat services, including the recently introduced Sleeper Vande Bharat service between Howrah and Kamakhya, while the number of Amrit Bharat services has reached 68, with three new services inaugurated during May 2026, the statement said.

With sustained growth in freight loading, strong performance across key commodity segments, and rising passenger patronage, Indian Railways continues to strengthen its role as the backbone of the nation's transportation network, facilitating economic activity and connecting people across the country, the statement added.