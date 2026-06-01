Israel Vows To Create Military Controlled Zone Around Lebanon's Litani River

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, June 1 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday vowed to turn the area of southern Lebanon's Litani River into a military-controlled zone, and to continue striking Beirut until Hezbollah stops attacks.

If there is no peace in northern Israel, "there will be no peace in Beirut," Katz said in a statement released by his office.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement that he had instructed the military to deepen and expand its grip on Lebanese areas held by Hezbollah.

The instruction followed the capture of the Beaufort Ridge, including the strategic castle at its summit, in southern Lebanon by Israeli forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort Castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

"I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined and stronger than ever," he added.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Hezbollah directed military and combat activities from the Beaufort Ridge and carried out numerous attacks from the area.

The Israeli military said that throughout Monday morning, Hezbollah continued to launch rockets and drones towards northern Israel, some of which were successfully intercepted, and others fell in open areas, without casualties.

It said it had destroyed the launcher from which Hezbollah fired rockets Sunday night towards Tiberias, a city in northeastern Israel, with no injuries reported.

Later on Monday, Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement that they had ordered the military to strike Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to the statement, the order was given following "repeated Hezbollah violations" of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

–IANS

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