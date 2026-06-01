Rajasthan Police Warns Against Purchasing Unverified Second-Hand Mobile Phones

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police's Cyber Crime Branch has urged citizens to verify the authenticity and status of mobile phones before purchasing them, particularly second-hand devices, warning that failure to do so could result in financial losses, legal complications and exposure to cyber fraud.

In an advisory issued under the directions of Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V.K. Singh, the department highlighted that many people purchase used mobile phones without proper verification, only to later discover that the devices are stolen, blacklisted or cloned.

To help consumers make informed purchases, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has introduced the Know Your Mobile (KYM) service through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The service enables users to verify a mobile phone's authenticity and theft status before buying it.

According to the advisory, the KYM service allows buyers to access critical information about a mobile device, including its brand and model details, authenticity and blacklist status.

The platform can identify whether a device is genuine or cloned and whether it has been reported stolen, lost or blocked.

Users can first obtain the device's IMEI number by dialling *#06# on the handset.

Once the IMEI number is available, verification can be carried out by typing KYM [space] IMEI Number and sending the message to 14422. The status of the device will then be sent via SMS.

Another option is to download the "KYM – Know Your Mobile" application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users can enter the IMEI number manually or scan the barcode on the device's packaging to access the relevant details.

The status of a mobile phone can also be verified through the official CEIR portal by entering the IMEI number in the IMEI verification section.

The Cyber Crime Branch has advised consumers not to purchase any mobile phone that appears as "Blacklisted" or "Blocked" during verification.

Such devices may have been reported stolen or lost, or could be linked to illegal activities.

Officials said verifying a mobile phone's IMEI number through the KYM service before completing a purchase can help prevent cyber fraud and protect consumers from future legal and financial issues.

The department has also urged citizens to report cybercrime incidents without delay.

Victims of cyber fraud or attempted cyber scams can lodge complaints at the nearest police station, a cyber police station, or through the national cybercrime reporting mechanism.