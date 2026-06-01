Kamal Nath Attacks Centre Over Fresh Commercial LPG Price Hike In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 1 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday criticised the latest hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices and demanded tax cuts from the Central government to provide relief to consumers and small businesses.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased again from Sunday, with rates rising by up to Rs 44 across Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, the price of a commercial cylinder has reached Rs 3,116.50.

The rate now stands at Rs 3,222.50 in Indore, Rs 3,290 in Jabalpur, Rs 3,338.50 in Gwalior and Rs 3,250 in Ujjain.

According to market figures, commercial LPG prices have increased by nearly Rs 1,300 over the last three months. Earlier, prices were also revised upward on May 1.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre was increasing inflation through repeated hikes in petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG prices.

“The BJP government is inflicting inflation on the people of the country from all sides. After several increases in the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder has now been increased by another Rs 44,” Kamal Nath said in a post on X.

He claimed the issue was linked more to taxation policies than global fuel prices and argued that reducing taxes could provide immediate relief to consumers.

The former Chief Minister also expressed concern over the impact of rising LPG prices during the ongoing wedding season.

With more than 20,000 weddings expected across Madhya Pradesh by July, he said hotels, caterers and food vendors would face higher operational costs.

He said many businesses had already accepted advance bookings and would either have to absorb losses or pass on the additional burden to customers.

“I demand that the government stop harassing the public. Reduce taxes and provide relief from inflation,” Nath added.

He further said that small traders and food vendors are among the first to be affected by commercial LPG price hikes, and the impact eventually reaches consumers through rising food costs.