Cardano Summit Canceled After Community Votes Against It

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cardano's (CRYPTO: $ADA) annual summit will not take place this year after the community rejected the cost to put on the event.

A proposal to fund this year's summit failed to secure the supermajority needed for approval under the blockchain's new governance system.

The Cardano Foundation said that it would cancel the Singapore-based event and begin winding down preparations.

Unlike many cryptocurrency ecosystems where foundations retain broad discretion over conference budgets and spending, Cardano requires community approval for major treasury withdrawals thanks to its new "Voltaire" governance process.

The new system gives holders of the Cardano cryptocurrency the ability to elect representatives to vote on treasury spending and other major decisions.

The vote on this year's summit followed a broader governance debate that began with a proposal from the Cardano Foundation that sought more than 14 million ADA to fund both the 2026 summit and a presence at the TOKEN2049 Singapore conference.

The revised proposal to hold this year's summit fell short of the two-thirds threshold required for treasury withdrawals, although the TOKEN2049 event proposal won approval.

That proposal requests 3.3 million ADA, or about $793,000 U.S., to fund a Cardano-branded pavilion, builder showcase stage, and programming at the Singapore conference.

The Cardano Foundation said it would respect the outcome of the votes and begin winding down its 2026 Summit preparations.

ADA is currently trading at $0.23 U.S., having fallen 66% over the last 12 months.