Rajasthan Congress Leadership Sets Example For Other States: Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday praised the coordination between Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, describing it as an example for other states.

Speaking during a welcome ceremony at Kishangarh Airport in Ajmer, Rahul Gandhi said,“There is excellent coordination between the State President and the CLP Leader (Leader of Opposition). This serves as an example for other states as well.”

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan to attend the concluding session of the Congress party's 10-day national Chintan Shivir (brainstorming camp) being held in Pushkar.

At the camp, Rahul Gandhi interacted with party office-bearers, including 50 district presidents from Rajasthan and 15 from Delhi.

Family members of the 65 district presidents were also invited to the Wild Rose Resort in Pushkar, where Rahul Gandhi met them and posed for photographs.

Bikaner City Congress President Madan Gopal said Rahul Gandhi stressed the importance of policy, principles and dedication within the party.

According to Madan Gopal, Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Congress is a party of 'Tapasya' (dedication and sacrifice), unlike parties driven solely by the pursuit of power. He emphasised that efforts should remain focused on serving the people.

“Those who perform good work will be promoted in the future. For those who do not work, there will be a different path,” Rahul Gandhi reportedly said.

Rahul Gandhi landed at Kishangarh Airport at around 10.05 a.m., where he was welcomed by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, State In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Kishangarh MLA Vikas Chaudhary presented Rahul Gandhi with a traditional plough as a symbolic gift before he departed for Pushkar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also scheduled to attend the Chintan Shivir on Monday, but his visit was cancelled.

Heavy rain lashed Pushkar during the afternoon as Congress workers waited outside the resort carrying posters to greet Rahul Gandhi.

Following the conclusion of the 10-day Chintan Shivir and a final interaction with Seva Dal workers, Rahul Gandhi departed from Pushkar for Kishangarh Airport.

Party workers told IANS that Rahul Gandhi called on all district presidents to stay united and work as party workers rather than pursuing selfish interests.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, speaking to the media after the session, said such deliberation camps are being organised across states and that Rahul Gandhi's vision is to strengthen the role and engagement of district presidents within the party.