Zealand Pharma - Transactions Related To Share Buy-Back Program (Week 22, 2026)
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated as per latest announcement
|416,000
|134,826,820
|26/05/2026
|42,000
|318.85
|13,391,700
|27/05/2026
|40,000
|321.57
|12,862,800
|28/05/2026
|40,000
|318.61
|12,744,400
|29/05/2026
|40,000
|323.73
|12,949,200
|Accumulated (W22)
|162,000
|51,948,100
| Total accumulated
under the Program
|578,000
|186,774,920
Treasury shares and share capital
Following the transactions stated above, Zealand Pharma holds a total of 1,448,482 treasury shares, corresponding to approximately 2.03% of the Company's share capital.
The total number of shares in Zealand Pharma is 71,525,575, each with a nominal value of DKK 1.
Additional information
Detailed information on each transaction executed under the Program is available in the appendix to this company announcement.
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health. To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization. Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at
Contacts
Eric Rojas (Investors)
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)
Director, External Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Attachment
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Zealand Pharma - Share buy back - Transactions in week 22
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