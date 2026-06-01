Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Acquires Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
“Carolina Liquid Chemistries' cost-effective and reliable products will complement Diazyme's proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies, creating synergies that will benefit laboratories of all sizes,” said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories.“This strategic acquisition positions us to enhance our diagnostic capabilities and deliver even more comprehensive solutions to reference and clinical laboratories and improve patient outcomes.”
About Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is located in Poway, California. Diazyme uses its proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies to develop diagnostic test reagents run on automated chemistry analyzers and chemiluminescence instruments in user-friendly formats. Diazyme is a cGMP and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer. Information regarding Diazyme's technology and products can be found on its website at .
For Further Information Contact:
Sales
Tel: 858-455-4768
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment