Yogi Govt Releases Crores For Museum Upgradation Across UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards preserving and promoting the state's cultural, historical, and literary heritage by allocating several crores of rupees to strengthen, modernise, and develop museums across the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has approved the first instalment of funds for key museum projects in Varanasi, Firozabad, Deoria, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Kushinagar. The initiative aims to provide new momentum to cultural preservation, tourism promotion, and local identity.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the government's focus extends beyond infrastructure development to safeguarding Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage and presenting it to future generations in a modern and engaging manner.

"The Yogi Government's priority is not only to create development projects but also to preserve Uttar Pradesh's glorious heritage and present it to future generations in a modern form," Singh said. He added that all executing agencies have been directed to ensure quality standards and the timely completion of projects.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against any agency found using substandard materials or showing negligence in project execution.

Among the major allocations, Rs 2.60 crore has been released for interior decoration and curation work at the Munshi Premchand Memorial Museum and Library in Lamhi, Varanasi. The project aims to preserve and showcase the legacy of the renowned Hindi literary icon.

In Firozabad, Rs 4.40 crore has been sanctioned for curation work at the Glass Museum, while Rs 30 crore has been released for the development, interior decoration, and curation of the Shaheed Late Ramchandra Vidyarthi Memorial Site at the Government Asthan Old Kachahari Complex in Deoria. The project is expected to strengthen awareness of the region's nationalist and historical legacy.

The State Museum in Lucknow is also undergoing significant upgrades. Nearly Rs 1.98 crore has been allocated for the Children's Gallery, educational activities, workshops, and landscape development. An additional Rs 4.59 crore has been sanctioned for a cafeteria and a new library within the museum campus.

Further, Rs 4.60 crore has been released for strengthening basement facilities and installing a modern storage system, while Rs 1.74 crore has been allocated for sewerage, rainwater harvesting, and water supply infrastructure. Another Rs 1.59 crore has been sanctioned for relocating and re-displaying sculptures, a project that is already nearing completion.

The government has also released Rs 3 crore for strengthening the Government Museum in Jhansi and Rs 15 crore for the beautification and development of the Government Buddhist Museum in Kushinagar, a move expected to boost Buddhist and heritage tourism in the state.