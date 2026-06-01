Seven Workers' Compensation Leaders Recognized With IAIABC Nextgen Awards
"It was such a pleasure to learn all about the class of 2026 IAIABC NextGen Award recipients. These young leaders, the tenth class of NextGen winners since we started the program, are transforming the workers' compensation space every day. The future of workers' compensation is bright, and we look forward to sharing these rising star's stories over the next year,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.
The IAIABC congratulates the recipients of the 2026 IAIABC NextGen Awards:
Caitlin Breitbach
Small Business Ombudsman for Workers' Compensation, Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services
Ashley Butcher
Team Business Leader, SFM Mutual Insurance Company
Cole Garrett
Deputy General Counsel, Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission
Aubree Herrin
Training Development Analyst, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Blair Ilsley
Supervisor of Provider Education, Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation
Harsh Patel
Data Architect, Business Intelligence, Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board
Brock Perkes
Senior Director, Client Success, Enlyte
In addition to the NextGen winners, the IAIABC is also proud to recognize 2 finalists and 9 honorable mentions whose work is helping to progress and elevate the workers' compensation industry. View the list of finalists and honorable mention nominees here.
The IAIABC will share the NextGen Award recipients' stories throughout the year, including as part of the IAIABC 112th Convention September 28-30, 2026, in Spokane, Washington. NextGen Award recipients will also be profiled in a special edition issue of Perspectives, the IAIABC's digital publication.
Over the ten years of the IAIABC NextGen Awards, 75 individuals have been recognized with a NextGen Award. Visit for more information about this year's and past NextGen recipients.
About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at .
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