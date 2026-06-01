Patna SSP Transfers 31 Police Officers, Issues Strict Guidelines For SHO Appointments

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing and ensuring transparency in law enforcement, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, has transferred 31 police officers posted across various police stations and specialised branches of the district.

According to the official order, the transferred officers had completed the prescribed tenure of three years at their respective police stations or units.

In view of administrative requirements, they have been reassigned to new postings with immediate effect.

All officers concerned have been directed to assume charge at their new places of posting without delay.

As per the transfer list, several key police stations across Patna district will witness changes in leadership.

Police Inspector Dinanath Kumar Singh has been transferred from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Buddha Colony Police Station.

Similarly, Sanjeev Kumar, who was serving as SHO of Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station, has been appointed as the Circle Police Inspector of Bakhtiyarpur.

Manish Kumar Ambast has been transferred from Shahpur Police Station to the Police Centre, Patna, while Sanjeev Kumar Yadav has been shifted from Punpun Bazar Police Station to the Police Centre.

The transfer order includes postings and adjustments involving officers serving in multiple police stations and administrative units across the district.

The order, issued under the authority of the Senior Superintendent of Police, reiterates the provisions laid down by the Home Department (Special Branch) regarding appointments to key policing positions.

According to the guidelines, any police officer who has been convicted by a court of law or named as an accused in a criminal case shall not be eligible for appointment as a Station House Officer or Circle Police Inspector.

The restrictions also apply to officers facing departmental proceedings involving moral turpitude, including allegations of corruption, harassment of women, custodial violence or other serious misconduct.

The order further states that any officer who has been awarded a censure or any punishment more severe than censure in departmental proceedings will remain ineligible for appointment as an SHO for a period of three years from the date of the punishment.

The move is aimed at ensuring that only officers with clean service records are entrusted with sensitive leadership positions at police stations.

The order also highlights the state's stringent anti-liquor enforcement policy.

Under the prevailing prohibition-related regulations, any Station House Officer or Outpost (OP) In-charge found involved in the manufacture, sale, transportation or protection of illegal liquor activities - or found negligent in enforcing prohibition laws - will be barred from serving as the in-charge of any police station or outpost for the next 10 years.

The transfer order, dated June 1, 2026, directs all transferred officers to submit their joining and compliance reports within 24 hours of the issuance of the order.