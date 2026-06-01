Rajasthan CM Sharma Meets PM Modi, Discusses Development

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss development, good governance, and public welfare.

Sharing information about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X:“Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri @BhajanlalBjp met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

Bhajanlal Sharma also shared details of the meeting on his X handle, stating that he had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received his guidance on matters related to development, good governance, and public welfare.

He wrote:“Today, in New Delhi, I had the privilege of meeting the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and received his guidance on matters related to development, good governance, and public welfare.”

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi's dedication to youth, women, farmers, and the most disadvantaged sections of society, along with his clear vision and unwavering resolve to build a developed India by 2047, serves as an inspiration for all.

Sharma further said that the Prime Minister's special affection, deep connection with Rajasthan, and continued commitment to the state's all-round development always motivate the government and people of Rajasthan.

He added that under PM Modi's guidance, Rajasthan is advancing toward new heights in infrastructure, investment, water management, women's empowerment, and public welfare.

He remarked that PM Modi's dedication to the youth, women, farmers, and the Antyodaya philosophy, along with his clear vision and unwavering resolve to build a 'Developed India' by the year 2047, serves as a source of inspiration for us all.

“His special affection and deep emotional bond with Rajasthan, coupled with his steadfast commitment to the state's holistic development, constantly inspire us. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, Rajasthan is scaling new heights in infrastructure, investment, water management, women's empowerment, and public welfare. His affection, guidance, and support continue to lend strength to our resolve to build a 'Developed Rajasthan.”