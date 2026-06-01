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Vinod Intelligent Cookware Leverages Creator-Led Phygital Experiential Showcase In Pune For Its 'Ceravit' Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 1st June, 2026: Vinod Intelligent Cookware successfully hosted“Hue Are You In The Kitchen?”- an experiential showcase for its premium Ceravit ceramic cookware range on May 28th at Trooh, Pune. Held in collaboration with Chef Nehal, the event brought together 70+ Pune-based content creators, food enthusiasts, and lifestyle influencers for an immersive evening celebrating cooking, colour, and self-expression. Following the successful market launch of Ceravit in March 2026, the Pune showcase marked the brand's next phase of engagement, transforming product awareness into a tangible, community-driven experience.
Conceptualised as an interactive personality-led activation, the event invited attendees to discover which Ceravit cookware colour best reflected their kitchen personality: Ceragreen, Washed Stone, or Desert Rose. The experience featured Chef Nehal-led live cooking sessions, hands-on product trials, curated creator engagement moments, and a sensory brand environment designed around colour, food, and modern kitchen aesthetics. Throughout the event, Vinod Intelligent Cookware highlighted Ceravit's key features, including its ceramic non-stick coating free from PTFE and PFOA, superior heat distribution, durability, versatility across cooking surfaces, and a premium, design-led appeal tailored for today's health-conscious consumers.
Speaking about the event, Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt Ltd, said,“The response to Ceravit since its launch has been incredibly encouraging, especially among consumers seeking cookware that combines health, performance, and aesthetics. With 'Hue Are You In The Kitchen?', we wanted to create a more meaningful and emotional interaction with the brand, one that goes beyond functionality and allows consumers to experience Ceravit as an extension of their personality and lifestyle. Pune, with its vibrant creator and premium consumer community, was the ideal city for this experience.”
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Chef Nehal, Digital Ambassador for Vinod Cookware, said,“What made this event truly special was how naturally it connected cooking with personality and self-expression. Unlike conventional product showcases, this experience encouraged people to connect with the cookware they use every day, emotionally. From live cooking to hands-on interactions, the energy throughout the evening was warm, engaging, and deeply authentic.”
The Pune showcase builds on the strong momentum generated by Ceravit's launch earlier this year. Further, it strengthens Vinod Intelligent Cookware's experiential engagement approach following the success of“Cook With SAS Pro” hosted by Chef Nehal in Mumbai in February this year. Continuing its focus on immersive, community-led brand experiences, Vinod aims to deepen Ceravit's positioning within the premium cookware segment through a phygital strategy that blends on-ground activations with strong creator-led digital amplification across key Indian cities in the coming months.
About Vinod Cookware India Private Limited:
Established in 1962 by Rajeram Agarwal, Vinod Intelligent Cookware is one of India's leading manufacturers of premium stainless steel cookware. With a catalogue of over 400 products and a strong global presence since 1990, the brand is recognised for its hygienic pressure cookers and innovative cookware solutions. Recognised with the Best of Bharat Award (2022) and ranked top for Non-Stick Dosa Tawa by Mishry Reviews, Vinod continues to blend tradition with modern technology to serve evolving Indian kitchens.
Conceptualised as an interactive personality-led activation, the event invited attendees to discover which Ceravit cookware colour best reflected their kitchen personality: Ceragreen, Washed Stone, or Desert Rose. The experience featured Chef Nehal-led live cooking sessions, hands-on product trials, curated creator engagement moments, and a sensory brand environment designed around colour, food, and modern kitchen aesthetics. Throughout the event, Vinod Intelligent Cookware highlighted Ceravit's key features, including its ceramic non-stick coating free from PTFE and PFOA, superior heat distribution, durability, versatility across cooking surfaces, and a premium, design-led appeal tailored for today's health-conscious consumers.
Speaking about the event, Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt Ltd, said,“The response to Ceravit since its launch has been incredibly encouraging, especially among consumers seeking cookware that combines health, performance, and aesthetics. With 'Hue Are You In The Kitchen?', we wanted to create a more meaningful and emotional interaction with the brand, one that goes beyond functionality and allows consumers to experience Ceravit as an extension of their personality and lifestyle. Pune, with its vibrant creator and premium consumer community, was the ideal city for this experience.”
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Chef Nehal, Digital Ambassador for Vinod Cookware, said,“What made this event truly special was how naturally it connected cooking with personality and self-expression. Unlike conventional product showcases, this experience encouraged people to connect with the cookware they use every day, emotionally. From live cooking to hands-on interactions, the energy throughout the evening was warm, engaging, and deeply authentic.”
The Pune showcase builds on the strong momentum generated by Ceravit's launch earlier this year. Further, it strengthens Vinod Intelligent Cookware's experiential engagement approach following the success of“Cook With SAS Pro” hosted by Chef Nehal in Mumbai in February this year. Continuing its focus on immersive, community-led brand experiences, Vinod aims to deepen Ceravit's positioning within the premium cookware segment through a phygital strategy that blends on-ground activations with strong creator-led digital amplification across key Indian cities in the coming months.
About Vinod Cookware India Private Limited:
Established in 1962 by Rajeram Agarwal, Vinod Intelligent Cookware is one of India's leading manufacturers of premium stainless steel cookware. With a catalogue of over 400 products and a strong global presence since 1990, the brand is recognised for its hygienic pressure cookers and innovative cookware solutions. Recognised with the Best of Bharat Award (2022) and ranked top for Non-Stick Dosa Tawa by Mishry Reviews, Vinod continues to blend tradition with modern technology to serve evolving Indian kitchens.
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