Arab League Condemns Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 1 (Petra) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned Israel's "brutal aggression" against Lebanon, incursions and ongoing destruction of villages and archaeological sites, and targeting and displacement of civilians.

He called the attacks "a blatant violation" of Lebanon's sovereignty and a serious infringement of international law and international humanitarian law.

Aboul Gheit urged an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression, which constitutes a serious threat to regional security and stability, and the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility to oblige Israel to cease fire and fully implement Resolution 1701.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the Arab league's solidarity with Lebanon and its people, and its support for the Lebanese state in facing the repercussions of the aggression, as well as its support for all measures taken by the Lebanese government to restore security and stability and extend state sovereignty over its entire territory.

He demanded the Security Council to work for an immediate ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and allowing displaced people to return to their homes.

//Petra//SS