Caspian Innovation Center Highlights Digitalization As Key Industry Challenge
According to him, the oil and gas industry is a single value chain consisting of three interconnected segments: hydrocarbon production, transportation, and processing.
"Production is the heart of the entire industry. Without the upstream segment, there is no transportation or processing. However, to effectively utilize hydrocarbons, all three areas must be developed simultaneously," he noted.
Figarov emphasized that the production sector currently faces the greatest challenges in its digital transformation.
"Geographical factors create additional complications. Many facilities are located on offshore platforms, which require access by helicopter or ship. Any technical intervention requires significant resources and time," the expert said.
According to him, the fragmentation of production data remains a serious obstacle.
"Information comes from multiple sources using different standards and formats. This is why digitalization of production requires more time and effort than other segments of the industry," Figarov pointed out.--
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