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Baku Hosts 1St Meeting Of D-8 Energy Ministers (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The first meeting of D-8 energy ministers is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.
The event is being held as part of the Baku Energy Forum.--
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