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Baku Hosts 1St Meeting Of D-8 Energy Ministers (PHOTO)

Baku Hosts 1St Meeting Of D-8 Energy Ministers (PHOTO)


2026-06-01 10:36:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The first meeting of D-8 energy ministers is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being held as part of the Baku Energy Forum.

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Trend News Agency

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