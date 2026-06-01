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Georgia Considers Green Hydrogen Pipeline Project As Part Of Energy Corridor (Exclusive)

Georgia Considers Green Hydrogen Pipeline Project As Part Of Energy Corridor (Exclusive)


2026-06-01 10:36:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Georgia considers building a green hydrogen pipeline alongside an electricity cable as part of the green energy corridor project, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Inga Pkhaladze, told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week.

"The importance of this meeting lies in emphasizing the importance of connectivity, which provides tools for overcoming external shocks, preserving countries' ability to make their own decisions and resolve energy sector issues, and strengthening national stability," the deputy minister said.

She noted that strengthening energy security is key for Georgia, which cannot be achieved alone, but only in cooperation with neighboring countries.

In this context, Pkhaladze noted the joint work with Azerbaijan, Romania, and other European countries.

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