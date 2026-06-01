Data Facts Unveils Next-Generation Technology Enhancements To Transform The Client Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The upgraded platform introduces smarter automation, enhanced customization, deeper integrations, and streamlined workflows that help organizations move faster while maintaining accuracy and compliance. These advancements reinforce Data Facts' continued investment in helping clients navigate increasingly complex hiring environments with greater confidence and efficiency.

“Outdated technology can slow hiring, create unnecessary manual work, and increase compliance risk,” said Sarah Gaither, Vice President of Operations at Data Facts.“Today's employers need technology that is agile, accurate, and built to evolve alongside changing regulations and workforce demands.”

The enhanced platform experience is designed to reduce friction at every stage of the screening process. Clients can now leverage expanded automation tools, highly customizable workflows, intuitive dashboards, and robust reporting capabilities - all aimed at delivering greater visibility and control.

New features include one-click adverse action functionality, dynamic status flagging for real-time progress tracking, and expanded integration capabilities that create a more connected hiring ecosystem. Together, these improvements help clients make faster, more informed decisions while reducing administrative burden.

“These enhancements create a seamless screening experience that fits naturally into the broader hiring framework,” Gaither added.“Just as importantly, they position us to scale, innovate, and grow alongside our clients as their needs continue to evolve.”

Known for combining high-touch service with forward-thinking technology, Data Facts pairs intelligent automation with experienced U.S.-based screening professionals. While technology accelerates the process, human expertise remains at the center of delivering quality, accuracy, and responsive support.

This latest initiative reflects Data Facts' ongoing commitment to delivering both immediate operational value and long-term strategic advantage for its clients.

About Data Facts

For over 37 years, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that's returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.