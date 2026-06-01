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Electrovac Share On The Rise, Following Successful IPO
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EQS-Media / 01.06.2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST
BankM AG: electrovac share on the rise, following successful IPO
Member of the Management Board
BankM AG
Baseler Str. 10
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone.: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10
Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50
e-mail:...
Internet: About BankM: Creating viable financing structures, enabling sustainable investments. This has been the goal of BankM AG since 2007. Offering relationship banking for the capital markets with a well-coordinated, interdisciplinary team, BankM is one of the leading providers in the SME segment in the areas of securities settlement, SME bonds and designated sponsoring. The broad range of services also includes capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, research, debt advisory and debt capital mediation as well as venture capital, private equity and M&A. About electrovac: Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit Legal notice: This announcement does not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase, sale or subscription of any mentioned securities. It does not serve any investment advice but general information purposes only.
End of Media Release
Issuer: BankM AG
Key word(s): Enterprise 01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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2337224 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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