

EQS-Media / 01.06.2026 / 15:51 CET/CEST

BankM AG: electrovac share on the rise, following successful IPO

Share price +12.7% above the offering price

Stabilization period ended Greenshoe option partially exercised Frankfurt, June 1, 2026 – Thirty days after the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of electrovac AG (ISIN DE000A420ZL4), a global technology leader in hermetic glass-to-metal-sealings for the protection of safety- and system-critical components, the stabilization period ended on May 29, 2026. In a volatile market environment, the electrovac share has performed well since the IPO. The closing price of EUR 8.79 on May 29, 2026, in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange corresponds to an increase of 12.7% compared to the offering price of EUR 7.80. The current market capitalization thus amounts to EUR 140.6 million. Due to existing demand and the positive share price performance, BankM AG ("BankM"), in its capacity as stabilization manager, exercised only a small portion of the greenshoe option. A total of 119,846 of the 576,000 available over-allotment shares from the Electrovac Holding AG were traded as part of the stabilization measures. The total volume of the stabilization measures amounted to EUR 878,308.72. Details can be found in the separately published stabilization notice. With the partial exercise of the greenshoe option, the total transaction volume amounts to EUR 33.5 million, and the free float is approximately 27%. BankM intensively prepared electrovac AG's IPO in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and successfully managed the IPO placement together with Metzler Bank as joint bookrunner and joint lead manager. A special component of the offering structure was a targeted retail concept featuring several, well-received subscription channels. electrovac's IPO is a strategic step aimed at strengthening technological leadership and global expansion in the strategic business areas Personal Safety as well as Aerospace & Defense. The majority of the net proceeds will be used to expand global production capacity. This includes expanding the production area at the existing site in Thailand, starting local production in China, and securing local access to licenses, equipment, and production capacity in the USA. With the successful completion of the IPO, BankM has confirmed its position as a reliable partner for SMEs in the capital markets. BankM Executive Board member Thomas Stewens: “When we support a strategically motivated IPO, our clients can be certain that we will do everything in our power to ensure its success. This is demonstrated by our track record and in particular by the current example of electrovac AG. As a capital markets bank that provides long-term support to companies - unlike typical brokers - we measure success primarily by long-term development, far beyond the mere execution of a transaction. We have been working with the management of electrovac AG for many years and are therefore confident that we can master the challenges of the markets together. The first 30 days provide momentum, and with its differentiated business model and strong market position, electrovac is excellently positioned for the next steps.” Contact: Thomas Stewens

Member of the Management Board

BankM AG

Baseler Str. 10

60329 Frankfurt

Germany

Phone.: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10

Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50

e-mail:...

Internet: About BankM: Creating viable financing structures, enabling sustainable investments. This has been the goal of BankM AG since 2007. Offering relationship banking for the capital markets with a well-coordinated, interdisciplinary team, BankM is one of the leading providers in the SME segment in the areas of securities settlement, SME bonds and designated sponsoring. The broad range of services also includes capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, research, debt advisory and debt capital mediation as well as venture capital, private equity and M&A. About electrovac: Located in Salzweg, Germany, electrovac is a hermetic packaging specialist, manufacturing state-of-the-art glass-to-metal-sealing products, protecting safety- and system-critical electronics. Employing about 550 people, electrovac currently operates four production sites in Germany, Austria and Thailand serving more than 250 customers worldwide. Customized solutions range from small batch niche products to high-volume series production and products are used across a wide range of applications in the fields of electronics, sensors and actuators. This includes Personal Safety systems such as airbags and seatbelt components, special solutions for Aerospace and Defense required in satellite technology or military equipment as well as various solutions within Other Mobility and Industry. For more information, please visit Legal notice: This announcement does not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase, sale or subscription of any mentioned securities. It does not serve any investment advice but general information purposes only.

End of Media Release

Issuer: BankM AG

Key word(s): Enterprise 01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

