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Basler AG Shareholders Approve Agenda Items At Today's Annual General Meeting
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Basler AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today's annual general meeting
01.06.2026 / 15:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Corporate News Basler AG shareholders approve agenda items at today's annual general meeting Ahrensburg, June 1, 2026 – The management board of Basler AG, a leading provider of computer vision technology, hosted its annual general meeting today at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. The annual general meeting approved the following items by a large majority:
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email:... 01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2337196
|
2337196 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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