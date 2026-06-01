CID Reaches Abhishek Banerjee's Residence Ahead Of Questioning In Signature Row

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police arrived at the residence of Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Kalighat Road in south Kolkata on Monday.

According to sources aware of the development, Banerjee, who is also the nephew of the previous West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, was likely to be questioned on Monday in connection with the ongoing CID investigation into alleged mismatches in the signatures of some Trinamool Congress legislators on a resolution nominating the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, two Deputy Leaders of the Opposition, and the party's Chief Whip in the legislative wing.

Banerjee was scheduled to appear at the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan in south Kolkata by 12 noon on Monday for questioning in the matter.

However, instead of appearing, he sent an email communication to the CID seeking 15 days' time, citing his physical condition after he was allegedly assaulted at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on the afternoon of May 30.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari informed media persons that the CID probe into the legislators' signature mismatch case was initiated after two Trinamool Congress legislators, namely Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, informed the office of the Speaker of the Assembly, Rathindra Bose, that the signatures of some party legislators on the resolution nominating names for the posts of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, two Deputy Leaders of the Opposition, and the party's Chief Whip in the legislative wing had been forged.

At the time of filing this report, the CID team was still waiting outside the main gate of the building on Kalighat Road, with the doors locked from inside.

The CID team members were informed by the building's private security personnel that the doors would be opened only after Abhishek Banerjee granted permission for the same.