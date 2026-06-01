Defense Forces Clear Novoplatonivka In Kharkiv Region Of Russian Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade posted a video of the operation on Facebook.

“The 115th Mechanized Brigade in action: a precision sweep of Novoplatonivka,” the post reads.

As the military emphasized,“Russian disinformation about the 'capture' of the village has once again been shattered by reality and modern technology.”

To eliminate the infiltrated enemy, a strike and reconnaissance group from the 115th Mechanized Brigade set out on the mission after first testing the combat module of the ground-based robotic system at a training ground.

Military officials reported that“the clearing of the village was carried out in a precise and coordinated manner. The National Guard provided reliable fire support, which enabled the group to successfully complete the mission.”

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“Novoplatonivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” stated the 115th Mechanized Brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted reports that Russian troops had allegedly captured the village of Riasne in Sumy region.